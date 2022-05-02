Throughout high school, English was by far my least favorite subject. I’d read books and analyze passages and just couldn’t enjoy it. I hated writing, trying to bring words together to describe something I couldn’t care less about. Whether it was poetry or a novel, I always felt as though I was overanalyzing simple things and wasting time. Writing was not something I was passionate about.
Then I came to Virginia Tech’s campus in 2018. All my professors told me to take advantage of as many opportunities as I could as a student journalist, and the first one I heard about was the Collegiate Times. I didn’t have any experience writing about sports, but I thought it couldn’t hurt for someone pursuing sports broadcasting. So, I went to the first meeting, picked a story and started to write, and something changed. It was enjoyable; I liked it. Maybe it was because I was writing about something I cared deeply about, maybe it was because I no longer felt the constraints of a high school English class, but it was different.
After that, I continued to write for the CT, eventually becoming one of the sports editors after my sophomore year. Through everything I’ve learned over the past four years, I see the lessons I have learned at the Collegiate Times as the most valuable. I’ve grown a skillset I didn’t know I had. I’ve been able to travel to places I have never been before. I’ve learned how to lead, and I’ve learned how to take and receive feedback. I don’t think I’d be nearly as confident going into the next stages of life without what I’ve learned at the Collegiate Times.
For anyone coming to Virginia Tech, even if you’re not a journalist or don’t see yourself as a writer, I’d recommend taking a chance at the CT. Learning to express yourself, your ideas and what you care about is key in all aspects of life, not just journalism, and the Collegiate Times allows Hokies to do that. And who knows: You may write an article or two and find a career.
