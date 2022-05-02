As far back as I can remember, my life has revolved around newspapers. My parents met while working in different departments at the Daily Press in Newport News in the early 1990s. I was born in Chicago, where my father helped to jumpstart the Spanish-language paper Hoy while working for the Chicago Tribune, and I vividly remember the 45-minute train ride from the suburbs with my mother to visit my dad in the famous Tribune Tower.
After our 2007 move to Williamsburg, Virginia, I spent many a day off from school wandering the halls of the Daily Press’ drab brick building; we weathered Hurricane Irene from the publisher’s office, and I was tasked with looking through Twitter to see if any of my peers wanted to be interviewed about their experience with the storm. I even got to go to court a few times to watch my father and his colleagues fight for freedom of the press, a battle that earned my father a Virginia Press Association First Amendment award.
My sister, then a foreign correspondent in the Middle East, would call on weekends every so often to update us on the horrors she witnessed at the height of the Arab Spring. On days I wasn’t seeing the action firsthand with my father or hearing about it directly from my sister, we’d nonetheless discuss journalism and current events at the dinner table.
I still have the page in the Notes app on my phone that lists the 15 traits I would consider in every college I visited. What that page is missing, however, is a 16th trait that I always secretly weighed during each campus tour — the quality of the student newspaper. I knew I wanted to get involved in student journalism during my college years, and after grabbing a copy of the Collegiate Times at an admitted students event in April of 2018, I was certain that I’d follow through on this interest at Virginia Tech.
At the start of my freshman year, I kept a careful eye on the Collegiate Times’ social media. When interest meeting dates were posted, I immediately put them in my trusty Google Calendar and did my research into who I would be meeting, what sections I might want to join and what writing for the paper could look like. The morning of the meeting, I picked out a special outfit — a cute pair of sandals and a brand-new dress I’d bought with my mom before heading off to college. It was only when I checked my calendar later that morning that I realized the CT’s interest meeting was the following day, and I’d wasted my special outfit.
Truth be told, I don’t remember what I eventually wore to that first interest meeting. I do remember running into an acquaintance from high school and instantly feeling better. I remember seeing the different sections stationed around the room and feeling so excited and intimidated. I remember talking to opinions editors Neha Ogale and Justin Redman and feeling like I was saying all of the wrong things, even though Justin later told me that I definitely hadn’t. Most of all, I remember walking out of that meeting with the biggest smile on my face, knowing that I wanted nothing more than to be a part of the Collegiate Times.
In the three-and-a-half years since that meeting, it hasn’t just been daisies and rainbows. The CT has received its fair share of hate, and my opinions pieces weren’t always popular, so I had to learn to grow a thick skin quickly. I’ve discovered a lot about myself and the world around me that makes me look back on some of my old pieces with more than a little embarrassment, and I sometimes didn’t make the right choices as an opinions editor or a managing editor. I’d butt heads with another staffer or get accosted by an angry reader and be tempted to wonder if the CT was truly the best fit for me. But in actuality, my heart has always been in that sunny Squires newsroom, because when I think about my time at the CT, I don’t think about the hate I received or the tough decisions I had to make.
I think about getting the call from former editor-in-chief, Ashley Long, offering me the position of opinions editor and bursting into happy tears the second I got off the phone. I think about surprising my dad in person with the news that I was going to be a managing editor and getting the best bear hug in the world in return. I think about hours spent laughing in the newsroom with my staff and the countless supportive texts from colleagues. I think about the times I looked around the room at my coworkers and knew that I’d finally found my home away from home.
I struggled a lot with loneliness during my time at Virginia Tech. There were many occasions where I questioned if I had a place anywhere, but when that happened, I would always think of the Collegiate Times and remember that I did. The CT will forever have a piece of my heart for providing me with that safe space to land and reminding me that I mattered and belonged.
To Tori Walker, the best editor-in-chief and friend anyone could ask for: I am so grateful for you, and I truly believe the universe couldn’t have gifted me with a better friend at a better time.
Tori, your grace, determination and kindness as editor-in-chief will never cease to amaze me. If the average person had half of the heart and spirit that you do, our society would be much better off. Our friendship was an amazing surprise, and I’m so glad we were able to grow as close as we did in our last semester together. We faced more challenges during our tenure as a managing team than most editors deal with in a decade, but I couldn’t be prouder to have had you by my side through it all. Thank you for teaching me so much about what it means to be an understanding leader that people want to work with. The innate good you see in other people and the diplomacy with which you handle every situation brings so much light to this world, so please don’t ever lose it. I am eternally thankful for your friendship and leadership, and I hope you know how proud we all are of you. You have left a mark on the Collegiate Times that will last for many years to come.
To the rest of our staff, thank you for trusting me and for always showing up. Working with you all has been a gift, and I am proud to have been your managing editor. My reputation as a harsh editor was certainly well-earned, but know that all of my tough love and feedback came from a place of true caring and support, and my biggest hope is that all of you continue to grow and succeed as journalists and people. Thank you for the endless laughter and good conversation in the newsroom, at Gobblerfest booths and at Squires Booth A passing out papers; I wouldn’t trade my time with this team for anything.
To Momiji Barlow, next year’s editor-in-chief: You have big shoes to fill, but I have every confidence that you can not only fill them, but exceed all of our expectations. Your role will be challenging, but it will also be incredibly rewarding. You are more than capable, and I am so proud of you. It has been an honor to watch you grow from an ambitious new writer to a level-headed section editor, and I’m so excited to see what you do next. Know that Tori and I will always have faith in you.
To Colleen Henneberry, next year’s managing editor: This job will surprise you, but don’t let that scare you. The best way to tackle this role is to dive in with enthusiasm and heart — the two things I couldn’t teach you but that I’m confident you possess — and the rest will come from there. You will make mistakes, just as I did, and you’ll also have huge wins, but know that I’ll still be around to support you through them all. Please don’t ever hesitate to reach out, and be proud of yourself; you’ve earned this.
As with mainstream journalism, student journalism is also often under attack, so to our Virginia Tech community, I would ask this of you: Please support us however you can. Student journalists are far from perfect, and we will make mistakes. Give us grace and have patience with us; I promise that every staffer’s intention is solely to give readers the truth (and maybe provide a few fun coffee shop reviews in between), but there will be stumbling blocks along the way. If we are to survive in a world where countless newspapers fold every year, we will need your readership. Let us know what we’re doing wrong, and let us know what we’re doing right, too. Pick up a paper, or several. Share digital issues on your social media, and encourage interested friends to get involved.
To the School of Communication: Keep telling your students about us! We cannot grow if we are not given the opportunity to do so. And have faith in your fellow Hokies — nothing has broken my heart more as a managing editor than to hear of the professors who cut us down to their students but wouldn’t give that feedback to our faces. Send us your criticism directly, but also give us a chance; this world is hard enough on student journalists, and our staffers would cherish your mentorship and support.
I’m sad to leave the Collegiate Times, but I know I’m leaving it in wonderful hands, and I’m so thrilled to see what the future holds for this paper. My love for journalism has only grown from my time here, and I’m excited to take the next step in my career as a public safety reporter for The Fayetteville Observer in Fayetteville, North Carolina; if you’ve enjoyed my work at the Collegiate Times, I hope to earn your readership in my position there.
Thank you for an incredible three-and-a-half years. My Sunday afternoons will never be the same.
