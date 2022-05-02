As I sit here on my Blacksburg bed and type away about my past almost-four years in the Collegiate Times, I’m utterly shocked by how quickly time has flown by me. You know when the wind is blowing so violently that tears are pulled out of your eyes and back your hairline? It’s like that. This shock then carries to the thought that I am such a different human being today next to the person I was seven semesters ago. I would say the CT is a large contributor to that noticeable juxtaposition –– a contributor to the mental, professional, emotional and intellectual growth I see in myself and take with me as I take my next shaky step into what everyone calls the “real world.”
As grueling as journalistic writing can often be, with all of its twists and turns and locked doors, it’s not nearly as difficult to pin down as creating a personal recount of one’s journey within an integral organization. I’m overwhelmed about where to even begin to tell my story because the box that is labeled “Collegiate Times” in my brain is pretty sizable and bursting at the seams.
However, I have to start somewhere and put words to paper –– it’s my job, after all. First, I’ll reflect on the day I received an email from the College of Liberal Arts about a Collegiate Times interest meeting in the fall semester of 2018, my first semester as an infantile Hokie. I’m truly perplexed by what drew me to the email and the announcement. I had no prior newspaper experience, and I really didn’t hold a passion for journalism at the time, but I knew I could write and that my words could get me places one day. I called my mom about it, as many of us can say we’ve done, and asked her if I should go check out the organization in case they had any opportunities in writing or editing. She said to go for it, so I walked over to Squires that evening. I had no clue what I was about to sign myself up for –– and I mean that in the best way possible.
I started my CT career as a copy editor because that was my true comfort zone. All throughout my 22 years of life, I have found myself at my most expressive and safe state when I can communicate nonverbally –– whether it was through dance, writing or painting canvases. It’s ironic because I’m a communication major, but a common misconception about the major is that you have to adore public speaking or broadcasting or discourse in general. That’s simply not true. I have crippling social anxiety and would rather live a year at the top of Slusher Tower than give a TED talk or be a professional broadcast journalist. I thrive as someone who can be behind the scenes editing, creating content, writing or managing small groups of people. Therefore, by being the eyes behind each article that was published under the CT name, I could amply explore my strengths and the group of people I had joined. Lesson 1 here is that you don’t necessarily have to break your bubble or do something out of character to succeed in college, or any facet of life. Know what you’re good at, start there and then allow yourself to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Having that initial confidence can give you the internal courage you need to push your own boundaries in the future.
The Collegiate Times was a safe haven for me, especially during the first two years of my college career. Editing articles each day became an exciting pastime that separated me from homework and homesickness, and Sunday production was an escape from feelings of isolation, anxiety and loneliness that burrowed deep into the walls of wherever I resided that year. It was my social and professional outlet in Blacksburg –– the staff introduced me to topics I’d never heard of or contributed to before, they looked out for and supported me and they reassured me that there was a group on campus I could thrive in. People always repeated the narrative to me in high school that college would be the best, most memorable four years of my entire life. I stubbornly disagreed because I was not happy at Virginia Tech for a very long time; however, finding the sweet spots and fully embracing them for what they are worth can help in blurring some of the trials and tribulations of college. The CT was the sweet spot for me.
Toward my later months as a copy editor, I began to notice my attachment and love for the organization swelling –– not only did I want to continue ensuring we were publishing pieces at their best and giving student journalists a voice on campus, but I also wanted to dabble in change-making and administrative duties within the organization. So, I applied for the managing editor position and soon joined Ashley Long and Emily Hannah (former editor-in-chief and managing editor) as a third member of the managing team –– all amid the most challenging months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the simplest terms, learning how to manage a team of over 50 people, and during one of the most unprecedented global events that my generation has endured, truly helped me understand the meaning of adaptability.
A tragic part about this stage of my CT career is that it went through some shocking changes. For months, the staff didn’t see each other face to face, there were very little in-person events for our staff to cover, COVID-19 infected our headlines and we struggled to do our jobs amid health anxieties, heavy online learning curricula and the fear of what could come next out of this virus. Still, to this day, our staff is healing from this time of uncertainty and constant change. Those whose love swelled for the CT as much as mine did are the ones who continued to show up to work wanting to fight the pandemic fatigue and make our newspaper better than it was the week before. If you’re one of those CTers, thank you. Lesson 3 is to keep a firm grasp on that energy and never let it fade, no matter how burnt out you are (I know, I’m a workaholic –– self-care is important too, but stay enthusiastic and do your hardest work to make the world a better place, and recharge yourself as needed). While we’re at this stage in my piece, I must thank Ashley and Emily for teaching me all that I know and for being my older sisters that I never had.
I made the decision to apply for editor-in-chief November of my junior year. Was I at all ready for that role transition? No, but nobody ever really is. Again, I started at the CT within my comfort zone, but knew I wanted to do more, especially now that the organization was in its midpandemic phase. The last year and five months has been an absolute rollercoaster ride –– it’s had its slow anticipatory ups, its stomach-wrenching downs, a little turbulence here and there that’ll cause an after-shock headache, and moments so blissful you want to hold your arms up and scream. It might sound a bit dramatic, but the CT, as well as all the other student media organizations on campus, has seen first-hand the mid- and “post”-pandemic effects on students, campus engagement, external support, organizational traditions and more. And being the face of the newspaper who must react, adapt, make decisions and balance all our internal and external needs was surely a challenge.
Lesson 4 here would be that if you decide to take on a leadership role at any point in your life, you will encounter some of the most mentally complex and distressing scenarios that will make you choose between professional ethics and your personal code of conduct. I look back at my time as editor-in-chief and wish I had done a few things differently, but I remember I’m only a college student who has taken on the weight of a group in my early 20s. If you are in a leadership role or about to be in one like I was, give yourself some credit, seek advice from people who know what they are doing, offer full transparency with yourself and others about what you want to get out of each obstacle you encounter, and be proud that you’ve grown another layer of thick skin that will help you in your next challenge. Momiji Barlow, remember these words as you near your days as the CT’s next editor-in-chief.
As tough as this role has been, I have several reasons to be eternally grateful for it. Having to lead a group with no excuses to escape my responsibilities has further helped me cope with the anxiety I’ve dueled with since I could remember how to speak. Anything from interest meetings to interviews, to training sessions, to announcements, were never easy for me –– even though they really don’t hold much weight in the grand scheme of things. I was forced out of my bubble numerous times, and will now go into my next life stage with a stable, confident and intentional voice.
Through leading my staff, I’ve also been given the space to be observant of the diverse people that make a collective group, and to learn how to navigate differences. Being EIC, my goal was always to practice active listening, tailored mentorship, empathy and strategic communication so that people’s unique needs and the organization’s mission were equally taken into account in decision-making processes. I will live by this way of leading, as it’s given me the appropriate tools to communicate with others and move through the world with more compassion than I ever had before.
I cannot go through the roses of the past year and a half without talking about a few people who made it more than just a leadership role for me. First of all, I have had the opportunity to work with an outstanding editorial staff that has devoted time and energy toward making the Collegiate Times a living, breathing and (not always, but often) thriving organization. Being full-time journalists on top of being students is not an effortless task. You all should be proud of yourselves for sticking through it and taking advantage of the platform we have been given. Whether or not you continue as writers or editors in the future, you’ve picked up the vital skills to collaborate, lead and cultivate high-quality work that will take you to higher places in the future.
I must thank our adviser and Educational Media Company at Virginia Tech (EMCVT) General Manager Kiley Thompson for being my source of calm and patience during this role. When Ashley was editor-in-chief, she always spoke so highly of you and your mentorship. You absolutely lived up to those expectations through your passion for student media organizations and the kids who were running them. I appreciate you for all that you do as our “media mom,” and I will not be a stranger after I move out of Blacksburg. You will still be receiving frantic texts from me when I need a Kiley perspective.
Lexi Solomon –– my managing editor, teammate, friend, “bad cop” and confidante, thank you for being the person I needed the most in my Collegiate Times experience. You have taught me more than you know about journalism, friendship, collaboration, dedication and the meaning of home at Virginia Tech since we started to work together in January of 2021. I will be forever grateful that you considered me someone you could open up to and find comfort with, and I couldn’t have made it through every Sunday without you. Thank you for the moments you spoke your mind, led others to greatness and pushed me to be a better editor-in-chief. Be proud of who you have become and who you strive to be because the world will go down in flames without people like you. I cannot wait to see you thrive as a crime reporter and professional journalist –– Fayetteville, North Carolina, get ready: Lexi is a force to be reckoned with.
Momiji Barlow and Colleen Henneberry, I wish you both the best of luck as you approach the next year as CT’s next managing team. I am extremely proud of you for stepping up and continuing the legacy and hard work that make our group so unique on campus. I look forward to returning to Blacksburg and visiting Squires 365 to witness you all putting together a print medium that deserves creators like you. Please never hesitate to reach out –– Lexi and I are so attached to this organization that we’d be enthusiastic to offer our help or advice post-graduation.
To the Virginia Tech community, especially those who support the CT through and through, thank you for accepting us and embracing student journalism for what it is. We’re not perfect, and we will continue to make mistakes. As I walk away from the newspaper and Blacksburg campus, I truly hope that the university will show more support for us. Many of the student journalists here have a common goal, despite our differing favorite mediums, and that is to share stories that are truthful, accurate and ethically curated. Let’s encourage Hokie writers, editors, reporters and media heads to raise each other up and preach our common goal collectively. And as a side note, while we’re thanking Virginia Tech –– thank you to the campus security team for not questioning the 2006 green Subaru Outback whipping around on late Monday nights or early Tuesday mornings delivering Collegiate Times newspapers. It was a blast driving around our empty campus sidewalks and adorning our streets with print media. If you pick up a copy of the CT at one of our notorious red or black boxes on campus, you’ll always be on my good side.
One of my core memories from the Collegiate Times actually goes back to my copy editor interview when Jess Brady, former editor-in-chief, asked me if I had to be a punctuation mark, what that would be. I told her that I thought the em dash best represented me as a person, as silly as it sounds. I explained that the em dash indicates that there is a pause in a sentence, a segue into a reflection, followed by further explanation or clarification of the written narrative. It’s less formal than a colon, and you can use one or two depending on the point you want to make. An em dash indicates there is more to the story than the reader knows. I believe my connection to this punctuation mark still holds true to this day, whether it means that there is more to me than people know, or that there is more to life and the individuals that decide to pop in and out of it or stay a while. To me, an em dash means to take everything with a grain of salt, give the benefit of the doubt, inquire for more information if you need it and know that your immediate assumptions about something or someone does not always signify the absolute truth. As I move forward with my life and career, I will hold these values close to my heart and continue to use em dashes excessively –– sorry.
Lesson 5, as I sign off from my last article I will ever write for the Collegiate Times, is to always go the extra mile, whether you have the energy for it or you’re panting from exhaustion, because it will never go unnoticed. Make that additional sprint in the relationships you have, the projects you take on, the conversations you make and the rooms you enter. You never know who is watching or who yearns for a presence like yours. The extra miles you run, I assure you, will give you the leverage you need for future success. As I get closer and closer to walking across Lane Stadium to take my hard-earned diploma into the “real world,” I blame nothing more for my thick skin, workaholic tendencies, growing empathy, pride and excitement for the future than the Collegiate Times and the people who shape it. Congratulations to all of our shining seniors, and cheers to a bright future ahead of us.
