In roughly three weeks from now, from April 29 to May 1, the NFL Draft will be underway in Cleveland, Ohio. Virginia Tech has a long history of producing NFL talent with legends like Michael Vick, Antonio Freeman, DeAngelo Hall and the NFL all-time sack leader Bruce Smith. The Hokies’ most recent NFL Draft stars have been the Edmunds brothers, both of whom were drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
With the 2021 NFL Draft coming soon, the Hokies once again will be represented by a handful of NFL hopefuls who look to take their Hokie legacy with them into stardom. Four different Hokies this year are pretty safe bets to be drafted and they all provide a different skill set. Cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw are expected to be the first pair of Hokies to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2018. Meanwhile, strong safety Divine Deablo and running back Khalil Herbert will be mid-round steals for any team willing to invest in their skill sets.
With four Virginia Tech players league-bound in just a few weeks, let’s break down each prospect and what they bring to the scouting report.
Caleb Farley, CB
Farley has just about every physical trait that makes a defensive backs coach salivate. When it comes to scouting cornerbacks, both size and speed hold premium value when teams make their big boards. Luckily for Farley, he has both. Farley is 6’2” and 207 pounds, and a video recently released by NFL insider Adam Schefter shows him running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash. For some comparison, future NFL Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson ran a 4.34 40 time and one of the NFL’s fastest cornerbacks, Denzel Ward, ran a 4.32. That kind of speed at the CB position is near impossible to find, especially for a prospect of his size.
It isn’t just Farley’s athleticism that makes him special; he also has the best ball skills of all corners expected to go in the first round. In just two seasons, Farley hauled in six interceptions and recorded 19 pass deflections. Meanwhile, the cornerback expected to go first in this year’s draft, Patrick Surtain II, had just four interceptions in his three seasons at Alabama. Farley does a magnificent job jumping passing lanes and is always looking to stick his hands in to make a play on the ball.
While Farley’s instincts and aggressiveness on passes generate a lot of turnovers, it also happens to be his biggest fault. Several times as a Hokie, Farley had his instincts play against him as he was often susceptible to biting and getting burned by double moves. Additionally, while Farley has the fluidity in his hip flips to change direction fast and mirror receivers in coverage, his route recognition is slightly lacking. This causes him to sometimes be a step behind the receiver and end up having to use his speed to stay in the receiver’s pocket.
Farley’s excellent length and well-timed punches when jamming make him very disruptive at the receivers’ release points. He also has the length and size to win hand fights at the catch point when handling contested pass plays. Despite his physicality at the catch point and in press coverage, Farley lacks physicality when defending the run and combines poor pursuit angles with inconsistent tackling ability.
In high school, Farley played quarterback before coming to Virginia Tech and switched to the defensive side of the game to the cornerback position. His injury history and lack of experience at the position provide concerns about his readiness to start immediately in the NFL, but his ball skills and physical intangibles provide a high-ceiling prospect. Farley will be a work in progress at the next level as he learns to balance his aggressiveness on passing lanes with discipline, becomes a more willing tackler and gains experience at the position. Nonetheless, the ceiling is high for Farley and he should be a first-round pick in just a few weeks.
Christian Darrisaw, OT
Darrisaw has all the tools needed to be able to shut down both speed rushes around the edge and bull rushes right through his frame. With a very smooth side shuffle that also possesses great lateral quickness, Darrisaw has the ability to mirror edge rushers looking to outrun him. Meanwhile, he has an anchored and flexible lower body that stands its ground against bull rush moves. He is very bendy as a blocker and is very rarely off-balance as his stability and pad level at the block point are impeccable. In the run game, Darrisaw has the speed and power to take defenders out of the play in a hurry. Essentially, he provides the perfect mix of hand strength, lateral quickness, bend, balance and hip fluidity to make any block needed.
Where Darrisaw falls short is a mix of motor, hand placement and reach. Frequently on film, it seems as if Darrisaw plays a bit short-armed and lets defenders into his frame too often. It almost seems as if, instead of engaging in a block, he’s catching the defender and just impeding their progress. Additionally, his punches are occasionally low, and on a couple of instances when watching film, it seems his hand placement was almost closer to the defender’s stomach than their chest. When this happens, it allows edge rushers to keep him at an arm’s length,throw off his blocks and have greater control at the point of attack.
Darrisaw’s biggest weakness,however, is his effort level. First and foremost, he often quits on the block too early. Several times on film, Darrisaw won initially by shutting down the rusher’s first move, but then disengaged too early and allowed the rusher to go unblocked as a result. Furthermore, he often seemed a bit lackadaisical on the second level and looked lost in space when climbing to the linebackers. There were more than a few occasions where he was caught looking around for a defender while they made the tackle right by him.
Darrisaw is another Hokie who provides a prospect with a high ceiling due to his athleticism and natural ability, but a raw prospect due to his technical shortcomings. He is an excellent run blocker and solid pass blocker whose weaknesses show most when having to hold blocks for extended periods. Nonetheless, he should be a lock to be drafted in the first round and start as an offensive tackle for a team needing edge protection.
Khalil Herbert, RB
The bright spot of the offense this season, Herbert was in Heisman contention for much of the season due to his electrifying backfield play. At 5’9” and 212 pounds, Herbert has a compact and powerful frame perfect to make tacklers bounce right off him. The reason for Herbert’s success is primarily his vision and burst. Herbert excels when the blocks in front of him are well executed and he can hit running lanes with speed. While his combination of speed, vision, power and build make him a very talented runner in a zone run scheme, there’s more to be desired in his twitch, agility and passing game production.
Herbert’s change of direction is good enough for him to excel as a “one cut back” and make the cuts needed to hit open lanes in the run game. However, when the blocks break down and defenders enter the backfield in a hurry, Herbert’s lack of twitch and agility hinder his ability to bounce out and escape. Additionally, while Herbert is an adept pass blocker, he had just 10 catches the entire season for the Hokies and doesn’t provide much value as a pass-catcher. His vision and speed do provide him with value in the screen game, but his inability to run many routes out of the backfield will certainly hurt his draft stock.
Herbert provides the straight-line speed, frame and vision to be a great one cut back and take advantage of a good offensive line at the next level. Additionally, while his agility and twitch don’t allow him much ability to escape a broken backfield, his straight-line speed is sufficient enough to beat defenders to the edge to some extent. Herbert should be a solid running back at the next level on early downs if he’s put on a team with plus run blocking and not asked to do much on passing downs. Expect him to be a rotational and complimentary back on the next level and a round three to five pick come draft time.
Divine Deablo, Strong Safety
Divine Deablo has imposing size for the safety position that promises to bring physicality to an NFL defense. At 6’3'' and 226 pounds, Deablo has the ability to cover big tight ends who would typically be matchup nightmares for other defensive backs. Deablo’s size gives him positional utility as well, as he also excels at playing as a hybrid linebacker down in the box.
Deablo gets wide at the tackle point and wraps up well to take the ball carrier down effectively. In the run game, Deablo shoots through gaps and puts his head into the crowd as a willing tackler. He also brings power at the release point for tight ends and receivers, using his hands and frame with power to disrupt route releases.
In the passing game, he plays aggressively on the ball in the air and undercuts routes with great ball skills. However, he is a bit late in his reaction at times and takes some time to gain traction downfield. Deablo is not slow by any means, but lacks twitch and burst to change direction suddenly in the open field. His route recognition could also use work in order to stay in phase with receivers throughout their route tree.
Keanu Neal is the best NFL comparison to Deablo. With intimidating size, physicality at the route release point and also in the running game, and encouraging ball skills, Deablo provides a versatile strong safety and hybrid linebacker prospect at the next level. Just don’t expect him to match up with shifty wideouts in the slot or be a single high safety. He should provide value as a day three sleeper pick with a draft ceiling of late round three and a floor of late round six.
Conclusion
This Hokie draft class is full of potential with high ceiling prospects across the board. Farley and Darrisaw lead a class that should provide solid prospects to any team looking for Virginia Tech talent on their NFL roster. Losing these players is certainly disheartening for the Hokies football team for next season, but every extra player who represents Virginia Tech in the NFL is just more fuel for Hokie pride.