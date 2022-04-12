As if she hadn’t already made enough history in her time in Blacksburg, Aisha Sheppard decided to make a little more on her way out.
With the 23rd pick in the 2022 #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select Aisha Sheppard from Virginia Tech!Welcome to Las Vegas, @____blessed2!#ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/qM6JHXMZFT— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 12, 2022
The former Virginia Tech women's basketball star became just the sixth player in the history of the program to be selected in the WNBA Draft when the Las Vegas Aces selected her with the 23rd pick of the second round.
Furthermore, out of the six players from Virginia Tech who have been chosen in the draft, Sheppard was selected with the highest pick of them all.
Sheppard’s career accomplishments as a Hokie include setting the program records for career points with 1883 and games played with 159 while also setting the ACC record for career three-point field goals. Additionally, Sheppard is also a three-time all-ACC player and a two-time All-Academic team selection.
Sheppard finished the 2021-22 season averaging 13.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 2.6 APG while also leading the conference in three-point percentage at 38.7%.
Filling Sheppard’s role on the court next season will be a tall feat for coach Kenny Brooks.
