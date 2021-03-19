The Virginia Tech Hokies’ season is over after losing to Florida, 75 — 70, in an overtime thriller on Friday. Despite a career day for sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne, foul trouble and a lack of size proved to be the nails in the coffin for Virginia Tech’s season.
It was the tale of two halves for the Hokies in this game. After neither team scored in the first two minutes of the game, Alleyne and fellow sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor started heating up from three, combining for 16 in the first half and making five threes, giving Virginia Tech an early lead. The Gators surged back, trimming the deficit to one at one point and putting Wabissa Bede in foul trouble. However, the Hokies would go on a 7 — 2 run to end the half, going into the break up 33 — 27. The Hokies shot a scorching 5 — 12 from three in the first half.
The second seemed like it would be more of the same early, with the teams going back and forth through most of the half. Eventually, Florida would take the lead with 5:14 left, led by dominant play from junior Colin Castleton, and a scoring drought from Virginia Tech. A Tre Mann stepback three would eventually put the Gators up six points with three minutes to go, but the Hokies weren’t done yet.
Alleyne would hit four free throws to put Virginia Tech within two points with two minutes to go. The Hokies would then foul Florida guard Noah Locke with 1:23 left and he would make both attempts. The Hokies brought the ball down, and Tyrece Radford had a dunk attempt blocked by Castleton. Down four, it seemed like all hope was lost for Virginia Tech. The Gators would get the ball and big man Anthony Duruji would make one of two free throw attempts. The Hokies brought the ball down, and Alleyne would make a lefty floater with 49 seconds to go.
Taking the ball out of bounds, Florida took a five-second violation and turned the ball over due to a stifling Virginia Tech press. Alleyne took a pull-up midrange jumper and made it. The Hokies were within down one, 62 — 61, 29 seconds to go. Virginia Tech would foul Gator guard Scottie Lewis and he would make both free throws. The Hokies brought the ball down the floor and Alleyne took a three with 11 seconds left, missing. It looked like it was over. On the ensuing possession, Virginia Tech fouled Duruji again. First shot, a miss. Second shot, a miss. Seven seconds left. Keve Aluma with the rebound. Pass to Alleyne. Three seconds. Alleyne pulls up … BANG!
Blacksburg erupted as the sophomore out of Georgia hit the three to send the Hokies to overtime.
Unfortunately, the story wasn’t over. In overtime, Virginia Tech power forward Justyn Mutts and star center Keve Aluma would foul out. The Gators took the lead again, but with 48 seconds left, Hunter Cattoor would steal the ball and take it down the court for a fastbreak dunk to pull the Hokies within one. Unfortunately, on the ensuing possession, Florida guard Tre Mann would hit a stepback three to ice the game, sending the Hokies home.
Nahiem Alleyne would finish with 28 points on the day, a career-high, and guard Tyrece Radford would finish with 18.
Florida center Colin Castleton dominated down low for the Gators, finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. He was aided by a good day from guard Tre Mann, who finished with 14.
Virginia Tech center and second-team All-ACC member Keve Aluma had a rough day, finishing with just seven points, fouling out and being dominated by Castleton most of the game.
That along with poor shooting in the second half and overtime proved too much for the Hokies to overcome. After making 5 — 12 threes in the first half, the Hokies were only able to convert two the rest of the game.
Even though the loss is a disappointing end to the season for Virginia Tech fans, there is reason for hope for next season. The arrival of Wofford guard Storm Murphy and Alleyne’s emergence give the Hokies a real chance at ACC contention next year. With some development from the younger guys on the roster, Virginia Tech has an outside shot at a title run next season.