Good news seems to be evading the Virginia Tech football program in what has been a rough season so far in 2020. The latest strand of not-so-great news came Monday as backup quarterback Quincy Patterson II announced he would be leaving the Virginia Tech football program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Patterson II announced his decision with a tweet Monday morning.
A former 4-star recruit out of high school, Patterson II was rated as the 13th-best dual threat quarterback in the 2018 class by 247sports. He participated in the Elite 11 competition as a high-schooler, competing with the likes of college football stars Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. The Chicago, Illinois, native was seen by many as the future of the quarterback position in Blacksburg by many Hokie fans upon his arrival at Virginia Tech.
Over the past three years, Patterson II saw playing time here and there, mostly in jumbo packages running QB draws. Over the past three years, he played in 11 contests, completing 42.3% of his passes for 359 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 333 yards and three touchdowns. A fan favorite, Patterson II’s biggest moment likely came when he led the Hokies to a comeback win in a six-overtime thriller against the North Carolina Tarheels in 2019 after starter Hendon Hooker left with an injury.
Patterson II joined wide receiver Darryle Simmons as Hokie players entering the transfer portal this week. He becomes the seventh player from head coach Justin Fuente’s 2018 recruiting class to enter the portal.