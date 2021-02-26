The Virginia Tech baseball team opened the 2021 season by winning both games in Sunday’s home doubleheader against Kent State.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play a three game series starting on Saturday, but it was reduced to a doubleheader due to inclement winter weather that hit Blacksburg on Thursday.
The first game of the series featured a solid team pitching performance as Chris Gerard started the game for the Hokies. Gerard pitched six innings and only gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven Kent State batters.
From there, the Hokies continued to shut down the Kent State offense with their bullpen while taking a 3-1 lead courtesy of RBIs from Kevin Madden, Tanner Schobel and Cade Swisher. Reliever Jaison Heard would get the save to secure the game one win.
Game two was a different story as it was the Hokies’ offense that propelled them to victory. Virginia Tech jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and ended the game with nine runs total. This offensive onslaught was led by outfielder Gavin Cross who went 2-for-4 hitting with a two-run homerun in the second inning.
The second game also featured another solid pitching performance from the Hokies as Anthony Simonelli started the game and held Kent State to three hits and a run in five innings of work. The Hokies bullpen would once again cruise to victory as they secured a 9-2 win for the team.