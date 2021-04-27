It was a tough weekend for Virginia Tech baseball (21–15, 15–10 ACC), as the team lost all three of its games against the N.C. State Wolfpack (19–13, 12–12). The Hokies just couldn’t find a way to get runs, losing by counts of 3–1 on Friday, 11–3 on Saturday and 7–6 on Sunday.
Friday’s matchup:
On Friday, Virginia Tech senior pitcher Peyton Alford had a great outing, throwing eight strikeouts. Unfortunately for the Hokies, N.C. State was able to score three times on only four hits. Virginia Tech had more hits on the day (6–4), but wasn’t able to convert them into scoring plays. The Hokies’ only run on the day came in the ninth inning.
Saturday’s matchup:
In Saturday’s game, junior pitcher Anthony Simonelli started and did not have his best game, giving up six hits in less than three innings and walking five players. Virginia Tech just couldn’t get anything going and couldn’t keep up with the Wolfpack offense.
Sunday’s matchup:
The Hokies showed a little more fight in Sunday’s game but it still wouldn’t be enough for a win. Senior pitcher Jaison Heard got the start. The Virginia Tech offense showed more life, with Tanner Schobel going 2-for-5 with two home runs, Nick Biddison going 3-for-3, and TJ Rumfield going 2-for-5. The Hokie’s held a 5–4 lead going into the seventh inning, but N.C. State would come back and pull out the win. Freshman Jose Torres had a game for the Wolfpack, going 4-for-4 on the day.
Virginia Tech will take on East Tennessee State (18–17) on Tuesday before a series against its rival UVA Cavaliers (19–19, 11–16) this weekend.