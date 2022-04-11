Between two teams and four matches VT tennis secures one win against Miami

On April 8, women’s tennis hosted NC State and men’s tennis traveled to Florida to play Miami. The women’s team (6–14, 2–9 ACC) lost to NC State (20–4, 8–3 ACC) 1–6. The men’s team (6–15, 2–8 ACC) defeated Miami (14–7, 3–6 ACC) 4–3.
Charlotte Cartledge won her singles match in a redemptive three sets at 1–6, 6–3, 6–4 against Sophie Abrams for NC State.
The men’s team beat Miami thanks to its dominance in singles matches. Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza won his singles match with a double withdrawal. Michael Shepheard won his match in three sets at 6–2, 2–6, 6–2. Alberto Orso won his singles match with a second set tiebreak at 6–2, 7(7)–6(3). Finally, Scott Sculley won his singles match 5–7, 6–3, 6–3.
On Sunday, April 10, women’s tennis hosted Wake Forest (13–9, 5–6 ACC) and men’s tennis remained in Florida to play against Florida State University (14–8, 4–6 ACC). The women’s team lost 2–5 and the men’s team lost 1–4.
Semra Aksu won her singles match 6–3, 6–4 and Erika Cheng won her match with a mirrored score to Aksu at 6–4, 6–3.
The men’s team was only victorious against the Seminoles in one match. Although Sculley lost in doubles with Matt Harper to Andreja Petrovic and Loris Pourroy, he redeemed himself by winning his singles match 6–2, 6–4.
The women’s team will play Georgia Tech on April 15 and Clemson on April 17. The men’s team will play Virginia on April 13 and Boston College on April 15.
