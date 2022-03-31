The Hokies’ baseball team headed to Lexington on Tuesday for a matchup against the VMI Keydets. The team was able to pick up its fifth-straight win, beating VMI, 13–4.
Senior Ryan Okuda made his sixth start of the season for Virginia Tech and redshirt junior JT Inskeep made the start for the Keydets.
Sophomore catcher Cade Hunter had a great day for the Hokies, going 5–5 with two singles, a double and two homers; he also walked in the sixth. Virginia Tech’s bats were hot early, getting four runs, with two coming off a homer from Hunter.
After a score by VMI in the first, the Hokies were able to extend their lead in the third off another Hunter homer and a few more runs, putting Virginia Tech up, 7–1. Both teams went back and forth down the stretch of the game, with the Keydets pulling within four runs at one point. However, Virginia Tech was once again able to tap into its ninth inning magic, putting up four more runs in the ninth and finishing the game, 13–4.
The Hokies moved to 15–6 after this one. They’ll head to Chapel Hill this weekend to take on North Carolina for a three-game ACC series.
