Tennessee Challenge
Freshman Cameron Rose has quickly emerged on the sprint scene for Virginia Tech track and field and has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Rose secured three victories this weekend: the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.36, the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.91 and as the starting leg of the men’s 4x100-meter dash relay team of Jacory Patterson, KJ Moore and Cole Beck, who took first with the time of 40.08. Patrick Forrest and Tyreke Sapp were a one-two punch in the men’s 400-meter dash as Forrest placed first with 46.985 and Sapp second with 46.988. Sapp was a hair short of a first-place finish. Matthew Mitchell got his first victory of this outdoor season 14.51 in the 110-meter hurdles. For the women’s 200-meter dash, freshman Makhia Jarrett ran a strong 23.88 to place second overall. Seasoned veteran Kennedy Dennis finished right behind her with 23.94 for the third-place finish.
In the field, both Rachel Baxter and Harrison Rice won their respective pole vault groups. Baxter jumped 4.27 meters and Rice 5.13 meters.
Torrin Lawrence Memorial
Virginia Tech’s field team had an impressive showcase in Athens, Georgia, as Eszter Bajnok broke the Virginia Tech women’s long jump record as she leaped 6.52 meters. Her most recent jump was a foot more than the previous record. Bajnok set the previous record in 2019. With her jump of 6.52 meters, Bajnok placed third overall at the meet. She also placed third in the women’s triple jump with the mark of 13.45 meters. In the men’s triple jump, Chauncey Chambers came in first place, jumping 15.97 meters. Virginia Tech’s jump squad seems to be vaulting in the right direction as they continue to heat up closer to the Outdoor ACC Championships. Stefanie Aeschlimann showed a strong effort in the women’s javelin finals, placing third overall with a throw of 40.84 meters.
EJ Bell and Aidan Clark also made Virginia Tech history. For the first time in the program, a pair of freshmen took first and second in the high jump event. Bell and Clark both hopped 2.17 meters, with Bell getting the edge for the first-place finish. Both are currently tied for the second-best men’s high jump in program history.
Virginia Grand Prix
Virginia Tech’s distance team traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the second time this outdoor season. On the track, the Hokies had a big victory as Lauren Berman and Lindsey Butler finished first and second in the women’s 1500-meter run. Berman finished 4:16.54 and Butler 4:17.63. In the women’s 800-meter dash, Sarah Edwards held her own and ran 2:06.12; with this time, she was able to finish third overall. For the men’s team, Ben Fleming finished fourth in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase.
The field members who traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, had a day themselves as there were multiple victors in this meet. Essence Henderson once again proved why she was once ACC Performer of the Week; she won the women’s discus throw with a toss of 54.15 meters and placed second in shot put with a throw of 16.48 meters. Enid Duut placed third in the women’s shot put. For the men’s shot put, Tyson Jones won big as he finished first with a mark of 18.86 meters. Virginia Tech won the event of hammer throw on both the men’s and women’s side as Sara Killinen and Alexios Prodanas toyed with the competition. Prodanas’ winning throw was 68.42 meters, which was 7 meters more than second place. Killinen threw 64.08 meters, nearly 2 meters more than second place for the women’s side. Emma Thor came in third for the hammer throw at 61.72 meters.
With the Outdoor ACC Championship just two weeks away, Virginia Tech Track and Field seems to be on fire. The team looks to finish strong in their last outdoor meet on May 5 in the Liberty Twilight meet at Lynchburg, Virginia.