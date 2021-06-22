Virginia Tech has a plethora of club sports available to students who want to stay active and continue playing the sports they love at a competitive level past high school. One of the coolest teams around — pun most definitely intended — is the Virginia Tech Men’s Ice Hockey club team.
The team was founded in 1984 and was able to compete in their first full season the following year. Since then, the team has gone through many changes, including switching divisions multiple times. The team has been very successful; in 2009 and 2010 they won back-to-back championships in the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League (ACCHL). In the 2010–11 season, they defeated Liberty to grab their first Mid Atlantic Collegiate Hockey Association (MACHA) title. The league then changed to the MACH and the Hokies dominated the competition in the 2013 playoffs to get the title.
The team has been going strong ever since, despite having their games postponed through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19. They are gearing up for another exciting season as their home arena, the LancerLot Sports Complex, plans to reopen fully in time for the 2021–22 season.
For the players, being on the team allowed them to acclimate quickly to campus. Nicholas Messuro, a forward from Buffalo, New York, was especially grateful for the community the team offered.
“I’m from Buffalo, so I didn’t know too many people here, but then once you got a group of guys that you could call your teammates, it (made) going around campus and being at school a lot easier,” Messuro said.
For both Messuro and teammate Drew Wissler, a forward from Massachusetts, they have gained many valuable memories throughout their time playing for Virginia Tech, but they each have a special moment they remember the most.
“My favorite memory would definitely be the first goal I (scored),” Wissler said. “It was against UVA (University of Virginia) so that made it a little bit sweeter.”
“My favorite memory was freshman year taking a bus trip down to UNC (University of North Carolina) Wilmington and on the way back, they had this thing called Rookie Radio,” Messuro said. “You put the headphones on rookies and they hear the music that’s playing and no one else can and then they have to sing the song and everyone votes who had the best performance.”
Messuro was crowned the champion of Rookie Radio that day.
For head coach Joseph Mullen, who was promoted from assistant coach towards the end of the season in 2010, there are many fond memories from his time leading the team.
“There’s probably two; beating Liberty to go to nationals my first year coaching, and then the next year we won our league championship beating three of the top five seeds in the southeast,” Mullen said.
The team now plays division two hockey in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), and both players have their picks of who are the most difficult to face on the ice.
“N.C. (North Carolina) State always seems to give us a hard time, but we played them . . . this year, and I think it was a lot closer than the score represented, but they are a tough team,” Messuro said.
“N.C. State, they always play us pretty tough,” Wissler said. “UVA, just because it’s UVA, that’s always a good game.”
Wissler and Messuro each have their own ways of preparing for these difficult matchups, including some superstition.
“I always try to put my left skate on first or my left shin pad,” Messuro said. “I always have to do that before games.”
Wissler prepares, along with the entire team, with off-ice warm ups and then “goes with the flow” and trusts his instincts and skill throughout the matchups.
When their hard work pays off and they bring home the win for the Hokies, they turn up their victory song, “Every Time We Touch” by Cascada, and celebrate by hanging out together as a team.
For Coach Mullen, Wissler and Messuro, hockey has been a huge part of their lives since they were young. Wissler and Messuro both took to the ice around five years old and never turned back. Mullen grew up surrounded by hockey greatness, being the nephew of two former NHL players. Mullen’s uncle won 3 Stanley Cups and was the first American player to ever score 500 goals.
Mullen is very proud of his team and the hard work they put into their sport.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand the time (the players) put into it, the work they put into it and the dedication,” Mullen said. “I would put it up there with what the NCAA guys are doing, plus these guys are driving 45 minutes, twice a week, skating for an hour and 15 minutes, getting back to campus at 11 a.m., still (having) school work and (getting) up for 8 a.m. (classes).”
Speaking on this commitment, Wissler highlighted why he and his teammates work so hard.
“It’s a really big commitment, but I mean, we all do it because we love hockey,” Wissler said. “We are able to manage everything because we love hockey, and if people understood that, then maybe we would get more attendance at the games, and they would enjoy it as much as we do.”
The Virginia Tech Men’s Ice Hockey team puts a lot of effort into the sport because it’s their passion and they want to share it with their peers. The team should be back in action this upcoming fall, and they look forward to having their fellow Hokies jump with them to “Enter Sandman” as they skate into the new season.