Freshman Gavin Cross had a career day at the plate, powering the offense for the Hokies. Cross hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs for No. 23 Virginia Tech (16 – 9, 11 – 7 ACC) against East Tennessee State University (15 – 12, 5 – 4 SoCon).
The East Tennessee Buccaneers scored all five of their runs in the first two innings, but Virginia Tech’s pitching shut them down for the remainder of the game. ETSU’s pitching was no match for the Virginia Tech offense, with five Hokies getting multiple hits on the day.
Pitcher Noah Johnson logged 2.2 dominant innings pitched in the game, the most of any Hokie. Johnson allowed no runs on only two hits and struck out five of the 10 batters he faced.
In addition to Cross, Lucas Donlon and Nick Biddison had standout performances. Donlon got two hits, including a 2-run homer in the fifth inning. Biddison reached base five times with two singles and three walks.
Cross continued his dominant Freshman year with this win. This 4 – 7 performance pushed his season batting average to .396. Cross leads the Hokies in batting average, hits, runs, home runs, and runs batted in.
Up next, Virginia Tech will take on Wake Forest for a three-game series with the first game at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9.