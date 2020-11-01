After months and months of uncertainty of what the college basketball season might look, or not look like, basketball games are set to be played this month. After what is probably the longest off-season in history, the 2020-21 college basketball season will tip-off on Nov. 25.
Much of Virginia Tech’s schedule is still undecided, but its first four matchups are set, and they are more electric than previous seasons. The Hokies will need to hit the ground running if it has March Madness hopes.
Virginia Tech will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut to compete in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The games will be held Nov. 28- Dec. 4 at Mohegan Sun Arena, or what the tournament considers “Bubbleville”.
The Hokies have matchups lined up against Rhode Island, Temple and University of South Florida. Virginia Tech beat Rhode Island in 2012, and lost to Temple in 2009, but have not played USF since 1995, but the Hokies won that matchup as well.
On Dec. 8, the Hokies had an exciting matchup against Penn State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The two faced off in the challenge in 2018, which resulted in a heartbreaking loss on the last play of the game in State College, 62-63. But, the two will meet in Blacksburg this year, and with totally different teams. Coach Mike Young leads the Hokies, and Penn State coach Pat Chambers has recently resigned, and key players from last season have moved on. Tech is 2-0 versus the Nittany Lions in Cassell Coliseum. Last season, the Hokies were the lone team to sit out of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, so it is Young’s first year to contribute to the ACC standings.
Practice officially began on Oct. 14, and fans have been able to follow along with the team on Twitter.
“I think we have gotten off to a really good start so far,” said Tyrece Radford on Twitter. “It’s a whole new team, so we’re even more locked in when someone asks us a question or when coaches are pinpointing something.”
The rest of the non-conference and ACC schedule will be announced at a later date, but according teh the NCAA’s Power 36 rankings, four ACC teams are considered in the top 36 teams of the country. This is less than previous years, and the Hokies have the chance to climb close to the top of the conference this season.