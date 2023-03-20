The Virginia Tech wrestling team placed ninth at the national tournament this past weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mekhi Lewis, Caleb Henson, Sam Latona, Eddie Ventresca and Bryce Andonian all placed in the top eight in their weight classes to earn All-American status.
Ventresca, who was a No. 27 seed in the tournament, was one of the biggest surprises. He beat the No. 6 seed, Stevo Poulin, in the first round in sudden victory. That bracket-busting victory set the tone for the redshirt freshman, as he then upset the No. 11 seed in the next round.
Ventresca lost in his first match on the second day of the tournament, but he was able to win two more matches to secure seventh place and become an All-American in his first year at the national tournament.
The highest-placing Hokie was Lewis who placed fourth. The former national champion cruised to the semifinals picking up wins over the No. 30, No. 19 and No. 11 seeds at the 174-pound weight class. However, he met his match in the semifinal bout. No. 2 seed Mikey Labriola picked up a win over Lewis in overtime. Lewis then fought his way back to the third-place match, but he also fell in that bout in overtime as well.
Lewis will have a tough decision this offseason in deciding to return to Virginia Tech for another season. Either way, he will be regarded as one of the most successful Hokies ever. He was the first-ever national champion at Virginia Tech, as well as placing second in 2022 and fourth this season.
Henson was the second-highest placing Hokie in Tulsa, placing fifth. The true freshman came into the tournament as the fourth seed at 149 pounds. Henson won his first match but fell in the second round to the No. 20 seed. Despite going to the wrestle backs early, Henson fought all the way back to the fifth-place bout, where he beat Max Murin by a major decision.
Both Latona and Andonian placed seventh. Latona went 4–2 across the weekend. By placing seventh this year, Latona his second All-American.
Andonian was a huge part of why the Hokies were able to stay in the top ten as a team, putting up bonus points multiple times. Just like Latona, Andonian went 4–2 across the weekend, and they both also lost in the third round. However, Andonian was able to pick up a major decision and a fall to add more points to the Hokie total. Andonian is also now a two-time All-American.
The Hokies now have had three or more All-Americans in ten straight seasons, as well as placing in the top ten in eight of the last ten years.
Despite not winning the ACC title, the Hokies were able to outperform their ACC foes at the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies beat out N.C. State by just a single point, the Hokies finished with 49 while the Wolfpack had 48. North Carolina placed 12th with 42 points as well.
