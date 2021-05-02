This past weekend, four Virginia Tech football players were drafted by NFL teams. Let’s take a look at each player and how they fit with their new team.
CB Caleb Farley - Tennessee Titans - first round, 22nd overall
The Titans took a risk in the first round for the talented Caleb Farley, who’s had as bad of an offseason you could dream of, to no fault of his own. The extremely athletic corner was seen by most draft analysts as the best player at his position coming into the offseason, but he fell to 22 due to back issues that came up over the past couple months. If Farley can stay healthy and work a bit on his main discipline, he has the ability to be one of the best corners in the NFL in a couple years, but it’s a big if.
OT Christian Darrisaw - Minnesota Vikings - first round, 23rd overall
The Vikings made one of the best moves of Night One trading down from 14 to 23 and selecting Christian Darrisaw, who they likely would have selected at 14. Darrisaw, a first-team All-ACC selection for the Hokies this past season, is a physical specimen at left tackle, measuring up at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 314 pounds. He’s an extremely powerful player who dominates defenders in the run game. He’s also extremely disciplined as a pass protector which will allow him to compete with NFL pass rushers. The behemoth left tackle is likely to start for the Vikings this season, and along with third round selection Wyatt Davis, help solidify a line that was one of the worst in the league last season.
S Divine Deablo - Las Vegas Raiders - third round, 80th overall
Deablo was a late riser in the draft process as teams became enamored with his raw physical ability and versatility. The 6-3, 226-pound safety is likely going to play linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders and could fill a need for them immediately. However, it will be mostly an athleticism based projection as Deablo has almost no experience at the position.
HB Khalil Herbert - Chicago Bears - sixth round, 217 overall
Herbert took a bit of a fall in the draft, eventually being selected in the sixth round by the Bears. Concerns about his age and only one year as a starter likely caused the Virginia Tech lead back to slip. However, the Bears may have gotten a steal in Herbert, whose mix of break tackle ability and speed should be a nice addition to the Bears roster. He likely factors in as the third or fourth string running back on the Bears roster, after David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen.
After the draft, defensive end Justus Reed signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans, and defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt signed with the Seattle Seahawks.