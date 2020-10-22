Offense
Quarterbacks: A-
Hooker showed electricity throughout the game with his running ability, piling up 164 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He looked to be 100% healthy throughout the matchup, a plus for a Virginia Tech team that will need its starting quarterback if it wants to win games. Hooker also had a pretty efficient game through the air, completing 11 of his 15 attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t asked to pass a lot in the game, but he managed to make the throws when he needed to.
Running Backs: A+
Khalil Herbert continues to exceed expectations, picking up real steam for a 2020 Heisman campaign. The graduate transfer carried the ball 18 times for 143 yards. He also had a nice catch for 29 yards that allowed him to find the end zone. Herbert now leads all Power Five players in rushing yards for the season, and he continues to be an electric presence with big play after big play. Raheem Blackshear also pitched in well with three carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B-
The receiving corps wasn’t asked to do much on Saturday as the Hokies only through the ball 15 times. The players caught most of the passes thrown their way, and outside of an offensive pass interference call on Changa Hodge, not many mistakes were made. Tayvion Robinson led the unit with two catches for 29 yards.
Offensive Line: A+
The offensive line continues to be the pride and joy of this season’s Virginia Tech team. The cohesiveness of the unit even without breakout star Luke Tenuta was impressive. The big guys up front led the way for the Hokies to rush for an impressive 350 yards and four touchdowns, and they only gave up one sack on the day. The Hokies now lead all Power Five schools in rushing yards per game with 312. They have also only given up six sacks on the year, making any quarterback’s job much easier.
Defense
Defensive Line: B
The Virginia Tech defensive line was strong against Boston College. It stifled the Eagles’ run game and held them to 90 total rushing yards, the lowest of any Virginia Tech opponent this season. Amaré Barno led the line with two tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery. The linemen would’ve liked to get to the quarterback more often as the Hokies finished with only one sack on the night, but their play against the run helped solidify the victory.
Linebackers: B
When Boston College’s running backs were able to get past the defensive line, they were stopped in their tracks by the linebacking corps, as their longest run of the night was only 14 yards. Sophomore Alan Tisdale paced the linebackers Saturday night with eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Defensive Backs: B+
Boston College had five turnovers on the night, and four of them were caused by Virginia Tech’s secondary unit. Divine Deablo and Chamarri Conner each forced fumbles, and Brion Murray and Devin Taylor each had interceptions. Taylor broke up a crucial pass on fourth down to snuff out Boston College’s comeback hopes early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles did tally 345 yards through the air, but the interceptions and forced fumbles more than made up for it. Hopefully the Hokies can carry this momentum into their next matchup against Wake Forest.