Offense:
Quarterbacks: B
Coach Justin Fuente confirmed that Hendon Hooker would suit up for the Hokies’ game against Duke, however, only Braxton Burmeister saw the field against the Blue Devils. Burmeister did not start out too hot, misthrowing passes and rushing for only a few yards each play, resulting in repeated turnover on downs. However, Burmeister completed an important pass to James Mitchell in the endzone and ran for two touchdowns.
Running Backs: A-
An A- might be a bit deceiving for the entire running backs unit, but Khalil Herbert had an outstanding game and is a big part of the reason why Virginia Tech is 2-0. He put up 358 all-purpose yards, 208 of those rushing, the seventh-most from a Hokie in a single game. Herbert rushed for two touchdowns, one of them off a 60-yard run. Raheem Blackshear was behind Herbert with 47 rushing yards.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: C+
The wide receivers and tight ends did not stand out. Multiple dropped passes resulted in missed scoring opportunities. Mitchell scored a touchdown off a 12-yard pass from Burmeister, but no receivers found the endzone against the Blue Devils. Sophomore tight end Nick Gallo caught his first career pass for an 8-yard reception, but the Hokies were not able to really get the passing game going.
Defense:
Defensive Line: B+
The defensive line followed up its strong performance against N.C. State last week with another solid outing versus Duke. Virginia Tech had seven sacks, led by lineman Emmanuel Belmar who had three on the night. They did a solid job of slowing down the run game, and while they allowed two rushing touchdowns, they held Duke to just 139 total rushing yards.
Linebackers: C+
The linebackers were led by Rayshard Ashby and Amare Barno against the Blue Devils. Ashby finished with 10 tackles and a sack, and Barno recorded four tackles and two sacks. Overall, the linebacking corps did a decent job at putting pressure on the quarterback, but at times struggled with plays in the open-field. Poor tackling was an issue for them and this led to a couple costly big runs by the Blue Devils.
Defensive Backs: C
The Hokies were playing without a majority of their secondary unit. Safety Divine Deablo and cornerbacks Devin Taylor, Brion Murray and Armani Chatman were all out for the game. Tyler Matheny stepped up for the Hokies and recorded an interception and seven tackles. The shorthanded secondary struggled at times to control the passing game and allowed 271 passing yards to Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who had been ice-cold coming into this matchup, throwing six interceptions in his previous two games. Hopefully, Virginia Tech will be closer to full strength for its game against North Carolina next week.
Special Teams: C-
It was a roller coaster game for Virginia Tech’s special teams. Duke’s first score of the game came on a dropped punt by the Hokies, which was recovered in the end zone by the Blue Devils. This was an avoidable mistake which gave Duke a free score and made the game closer than it should have been. The special teams unit bounced back after this with its efforts on kick returns. Herbert returned three kicks for 150 yards, including an 83-yard return in the third quarter that set up a touchdown. Kicker Brian Johnson had an average night, making his only field goal attempt from 21 yards and five extra points. Other than the botched punt return, the special teams unit did a solid job setting up field position for the offense.