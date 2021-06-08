With the COVID-19 pandemic easing up, gyms are reopened and basketball hoops are back up. It’s perfect timing for incoming Virginia Tech students to take advantage of all the amenities Tech has to offer. Virginia Tech’s campus has numerous spaces where students can exercise while also meeting other students in the process.
If you love to play basketball, the campus is not shy of courts to play on. There are outdoor hoops scattered around and indoor courts in Virginia Tech’s two gyms: McComas and War Memorial. For those who want to play with others, grab some friends and head over to a hoop, or join whoever might already be playing. If you're lucky, you might get to play with some of the members of the Virginia Tech basketball team at McComas Hall’s gym.
Walking around campus, you will notice many sand volleyball courts. Playing a game of volleyball with hallmates is a great way to bond and enjoy the beautiful Blacksburg fall weather. So make sure to take a break from studying and get some exercise while getting to know your fellow students.
If you have tennis rackets, roller skates or a hockey stick, be sure to bring them to campus with you in the fall! The tennis courts located off Washington Street by Cassell Coliseum are open to students at any time and there is a nearby roller hockey rink for student use. Head up to the courts for some spontaneous games and meet other students there that share your interests.
If you don’t pin yourself as the most athletic type, you can stay active while bike riding. Virginia Tech has multiple Roam NRV stations where you can rent a bike and explore your new home with friends. Rates go for $1 every 15 minutes, or you can rent for $10 a day. Just make sure to download the Social Bicycles app on your phone. The Huckleberry Trail offers 8.3 miles of paths that take you around Blacksburg and Christiansburg with beautiful mountain and campus views. You can enter the trail at the end of Beamer Way or through Miller Street by the Blacksburg Library.
If you like to play with a little more structure, Virginia Tech has a wide variety of intramural sports leagues to choose from, including kickball and spike ball.
Working out does not have to be so serious and isolating. Get outside and stay active with other Hokies!