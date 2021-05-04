In a Sunday showdown, the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team took the field against No. 15 Oregon State for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The first half was quiet, with neither side making big moves, making it a nil-nil match heading into the second. The Hokies eventually opened the scoring with a ringer from Jacob Labovitz in the 53rd minute.
The Beavers, who boast a stellar offense, retaliated with a goal by Tyrone Mondi at 86:17. The clock expired for the match and both teams were left with one point, sending the match into overtime.
Labovitz scored again as the time was running out in the first overtime, this time clenching the win for the Hokies and sending them onto the next round of the NCAA Tournament. Labovitz was assisted by Chris Little for the game-winning goal.
The nation’s leading offense was no match for the Hokies, whose defenders held the Beavers to one goal for the entire match. Matt Zambetti guarded the Hokies' goal tightly; the freshman tallied six saves for the game and kept Gloire Amanda, the nation’s leading scorer, ice cold for the matchup.
Tech will face Seton Hall in the third round on Thursday.