The Virginia Tech baseball team won one game while losing two in the three-game series with rival Virginia over the weekend. Throughout the weekend the Hokies scored eight total runs while the Cavaliers scored 27.
On Friday, Tech got dominated by UVA, losing 1–18. However, it was the Hokies that got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman Tanner Schobel reached home plate after an error in the field from UVA. Schobel had two hits. In the fifth inning, the Cavaliers scored seven runs and never looked back. Kyle Teel led the game for UVA with a home run and four RBIs.
Tech was able to bounce back for a win on Saturday, though. The Hokies won 6–3 behind Tech’s early game runs. Virginia Tech scored three runs each in the second and third innings. Kevin Madden scored two runs and had one RBI. In the third inning, freshman Fritz Genther’s single sent Madden and Jack Hurley to home base. There were then three scoreless innings until the Cavaliers got on the board, scoring one run in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, but the Hokies did not give them enough opportunities to cut the six run deficit completely.
Junior Anthony Simonelli pitched most of the second game, and UVA scored off the only two hits he allowed. Simonelli was able to strikeout seven Cavaliers. Junior Shane Connolly then took the mound for the last inning and Teel was able to single and eventually score a run.
“[Simonelli’s] been in that position a few times where we have lost on Friday and we need him to come back on Saturday and give us a good start. This one was probably the best start of his career,” said head coach John Szefc.
On Sunday, Virginia Tech was not able to close out the series with a win, falling 1–6. TJ Rumfield scored the lone run in the first inning; Nick Biddison got the RBI. UVA was able to score six runs off two hits despite Simonelli striking out seven players for the second game in a row. Teel and Devin Ortiz both scored home runs, and Brendan Rivoli notched two RBIs on one single.
Up next, the Hokies will play Georgetown at English Field on May 5 at 6 p.m. The Hoyas are only 4–13 and are currently on a five-game losing streak.