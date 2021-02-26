The Virginia Tech women's basketball team (12-7, 7-7) defeated the Syracuse Orange (11-6, 8-6) on Sunday, scoring 76 points in total to the Oranges’ 68. This victory set a program record for the Hokies by marking their fifth successive ACC win.
Aisha Sheppard was on top of the scoring for the Hokies, tallying 23 points. Center Elizabeth Kitley added a crucial 18 points for Tech and Georgia Amoore and Cayla King each contributed 14 points to the win.
Syracuse started the game in the hole, only shooting eight points in the first quarter to the Hokies’ 20. Heading into the second half the Hokies held a 22-point lead with 44 total points and continued to hold the lead, never letting the Orange take control.
“The first half I thought they were phenomenal,” said head coach Kenny Brooks. “We executed, we got the ball where we wanted to, and we controlled the narrative . . .”
The Hokies shot 50% on field goals and made 41.7% of its three pointers.
Virginia Tech will next play UNC at home on Feb. 28.