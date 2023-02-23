In the first game at English Field this season, the No. 14 Virginia Tech baseball team (3–1) had no problem putting away ETSU (2–2), winning 15–5. This marked the second game in a row that the Hokies have put up 15 runs as well as putting up double-digit runs in the past three games.
Similarly to Sunday’s game, home runs carried the Hokies to victory. In the second inning, Chris Cannizzaro, the graduate transfer from Bucknell, hit his first home run sporting a Hokie uniform. Cannizzaro’s home run was a three-run shot that extended the Hokies’ early lead to 5–0. In the sixth inning, sophomore Carson Demartini hit his first home run of the year. Hokie fans will remember that Demartini’s first home run of his freshman season was in his very first at-bat. It took a couple of games this season, but his first homer was a grand slam. This shot extended the Hokies’ lead to 11–2.
Home runs weren’t the only thing fueling the Hokies’ offense on Tuesday; there was also a rare steal of home plate. In the fourth inning, Christian Martin hit an RBI triple. David Bryant followed behind him with a walk. The Hokies then put on a double steal that led to Martin stealing home and putting up another run for the Hokies.
Martin had an all-around solid day for the Hokies. He had two hits in two at-bats and scored three runs. In this game, he improved his season batting average to 0.571; he is proving to be hot early in this season.
On the mound for the Hokies, Kiernan Higgins got the start. Higgins, who was primarily used in the bullpen last season, pitched the first three innings where he didn’t allow a hit. He threw 40 pitches and struck out one. Higgins produced lots of ground balls that helped the first three innings fly by. Higgins earned the win for the Hokies, putting his career record to 4–0.
Six total pitchers were used for the Hokies on Tuesday. Altogether, they struck out seven and allowed eight hits.
The Hokies will look to continue to win on Feb. 24 when they will play the first game of a three-game series with Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.