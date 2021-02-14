The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team dominated at Miami (8-8, 5-8) on Thursday with a final score of 75-55. The Hokies tied a program record by winning their fourth straight ACC win and moved to 11-7 (6-7, ACC) for the season.
The total-team-effort win made head coach Kenny Brooks proud.
“I thought they listened to the scout, came together, executed the scout and were really locked in,” said Brooks. “I think things are coming together for us.”
The Hurricanes got close to the Hokies by nine points at the end of the third quarter, but the Hokies answered by scoring the first 10 points of the fourth which led to their eventual victory. Miami was only able to achieve 38% shooting for the night and had only five free throw attempts.
Georgia Amoore contributed in a huge way by tying a career-high by sinking in five 3-pointers and executing five assists to one turnover. Elizabeth Kitley tallied 19 points and secured her 12th double-double for the season, helping lead the Hokies to their win. Aisha Sheppard was present on the court as always, scoring 19 points for the team.
The game scheduled for Feb. 14 against Boston College has been postponed. The Hokies’ next meeting will be against Syracuse at home on Feb. 21.