Virginia Tech (6 – 6 – 3, 5 – 5 – 2) men's soccer closed out the regular season in an exciting overtime game against the University of Massachusetts (7 – 1 – 3, 3 – 1 – 2) on Saturday.
The Minutemen opened scoring early with a long shot from Filippo Begliardi Ghidini that went into the back of the Hokies’ net in the eighth minute. It wasn’t long until the Hokies responded in this back-and-forth matchup.
The No. 25 Hokies attacked their opponents' goal, putting up 25 shots for the entire match. They found their way past the Minutemen's goalkeeper for the first time in the 22nd minute. Nick Blacklock crashed one in following a play he initiated on the other side of the field.
Tech found the lead in the 66th minute courtesy of an assist from Jakob Bluemler, who passed the ball in front of the net to Birkir Eythorsson, who shot it at close range for a 2 – 1 Hokies lead.
UMass answered quickly with two goals from Nathaniel Cardoza and Begliardi Ghidini to propel them into the leader's position once again. The Hokies’ Zane Bubb was convinced this was not the end of the line for Tech and shot one which ended up being deflected into the Minutemen's net to force overtime.
The overtime marked Tech’s third consecutive home match to be sent into extra minutes. Neither team was able to come out on top after 20 minutes of play, making the match a draw at 3 – 3.
The Hokies unfortunately saw two of its defenders, Nathan Durst and Bluemler, get out due to injury. Despite losing players, the Hokies allowed UMass only five shots on goal for the entire match.
With the regular season now wrapped up on a three-game streak of no losses, the Hokies now await word as to whether they will be contenders at the 2020 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. If granted the opportunity to compete, the Hokies will have their fifth consecutive postseason berth.