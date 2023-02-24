16 strikeouts — that is the number of times that the Bryant University Bulldogs (1–3) struck out the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies (3–2) on Friday in their 7–3 victory in Blacksburg. The Bulldogs were led by Coleman Picard who fanned 12 Hokies in five innings of work.
It was not all negative for the Hokies however, as the bullpen was able to hold the Bulldogs to only one earned run in four innings. Matthew Siverling was the first pitcher out of the pen who came in and got one out in the top of the sixth. Siverling was used only for the one at-bat for the left-handed pitching advantage.
Christian Worley then finished the inning for the Hokies. Worley gave up a run in the top of the seventh and was pulled in favor of Brady Kirtner. Kirtner then struck out the side to take the Hokies to the eighth. Andrew Sentlinger pitched the eighth for the Hokies, also striking out the side. Tyler Dean finished the job in the top of the ninth, only allowing one hit.
On the offensive side, it was not as positive for the Hokies. Chris Cannizzaro was the only Hokie standout who had two hits on the day. Otherwise, the Hokies struck out 16 times as a team and left seven stranded. The Hokies were 2–12 with runners in scoring position.
On the Bulldogs’ side, Picard set the tone with 12 strikeouts in five innings against 19 Hokie batters. Picard only gave up three hits and one walk. Chase Jeter and Brett Wichrowski closed out the final four innings, striking out four more Hokies in their time on the mound.
The Bulldogs’ offense was led by a two-RBI home run by Jackson Phinney in the top of the second inning. This was Phinney’s first hit of the season. James Myler matched Phinney’s RBI total on the day, knocking in two of his own.
The Hokies and the Bulldogs will face off again on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
