Virginia Tech (13 – 8, 8 – 8) had one more opponent, the University of North Carolina (13 – 9, 8 – 9), ahead of them before beginning the ACC tournament and they came up short 68 – 63.
The first quarter was a close one, with the Tar Heels coming out on top 19 – 18. The Hokies took control in the second, scoring 27 points to UNC’s 12. The score was 45 – 31 in favor of Tech heading into the second half, but this lead would not last long. In the third quarter, the Hokies lost all momentum and only bucketed a combined 18 points in the second half. Tech dropped the ball and the Tar Heels capitalized, reclaiming the lead and scoring 37 points to seal the win.
This loss was not due to lack of effort as the Hokies pushed back against the Tar Heels, with the score being tied five times and the lead changing four times. Where the Hokies lost momentum was shooting 3-pointers with a 32.1%. Lacking in this sector, they pulled through with a 66.7% free throw percentage.
Despite the attempt, the Tar Heels outplayed the Hokies in every category including field goals, 3-pointers and free throw percentages. Deja Kelly for UNC tied for most points in the game at 22 with Georgia Amoore. Azana Baines hosted 11 rebounds for Tech, the second most for the game and the top for the Hokies by 3 rebounds.
Tech will begin the first round of the ACC tournament March 3. The Hokies must dismiss the disappointing end to their regular season and focus on securing a spot in the second round of the tournament.