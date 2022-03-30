The Hokies traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday to face one of the most daunting tasks a team can find in front of them: playing the number one team in the nation. The Hokies ultimately fell 8-20 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The top-ranked Tar Heels entered this contest 10-0 overall and 4-0 in ACC play, while the 25th-ranked Hokies came in at 8-5 overall and 2-3 ACC. The Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team came into the game ready, knowing playing the number one team in the nation on their home turf would be quite the challenging endeavor.
The first quarter could not have gone better for the Hokies. Sophie Student started off the scoring, giving Tech a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the opening frame. The Heels would answer back, but Paige Tyson scored to give the Hokies a 2-1 lead on a goal assisted by Whitney Liebler. At the end of one, however, the score was tied at two goals apiece, but the Hokies had confidence heading into the second quarter that they could hang with the best team in the land. One blemish that would loom large later in the game was three first quarter turnovers.
The second quarter was when the wheels began to fall off of the upset bid for Virginia Tech. North Carolina went on an absolutely scintillating 7-0 run over a 10-minute stretch of the second quarter. After the Hokies finally got back on their feet from this offensive explosion from North Carolina, the score was 9-2 Tar Heels. Virginia Tech would score two goals right before halftime and went into the locker room down 9-4. The Tar Heels out-shot the Hokies 25-14 in the first half and had only two turnovers to Virginia Tech’s seven in the first half.
Coming out of the half, the Tar Heels did not let their foot off the gas for one second, scoring two more goals to open the quarter and regain their seven-goal lead from the first half. The Hokies struggled to regain momentum while facing this constant offensive barrage. When the dust settled in the third, the score was 14-7, and it started to become clear that North Carolina’s offense was simply better than Tech’s defense.
The final 15 minutes saw little change from the flow of the rest of the game. North Carolina continued to stretch their lead, finding themselves up 11 with eight minutes to go. The Heels were led by their dynamic offense that saw five separate players —Ally Mastroianni, Caitlyn Wurzburger, Jamie Ortega, Scottie Rose Growney and Brooklyn Neumen — record hat tricks, with Mastroianni and Wurzburger scoring four goals each. The final score from North Carolina was 20-8, and the No. 1 Tar Heels kept rolling.
Virginia Tech performed well in this contest against the always-tough matchup of North Carolina. The Hokies now look to get back on a winning streak starting in Boston on April 2nd when they visit the red-hot Eagles led by superstar attacker Charlotte North.
