The Virginia Tech track and field team had 11 athletes and one relay team advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Out of the 11 athletes and relay team, seven earned All-American honors and two honorable mentions. Four of the seven were first-team honors.
Day 1
Blacksburg’s own Cole Beck had a historic outdoor season, as he broke Virginia Tech’s outdoor 100-meter dash record; however, his season ended in the preliminaries as he placed 12th, just missing out on the finals. Beck earned second team All-American honors after the following race. Just like Beck, Fitsum Seyoum had a similar season after a breathtaking performance in the ACC Championships where he shocked the world in the 3000-meter steeplechase run. The NCAA championship run concluded in the preliminaries as he missed the finals by one spot, placing 14th overall. With the absence of Jacory Patterson, the men’s 4x400-meter relay team consisted of Beck, Patrick Forrest, Cameron Rose and Tyreke Sapp. The team gave it their all and placed 19th, receiving All-American honorable mentions.
In the men’s hammer throw, Alexios Prodanas, who was seeded 12th in the competition, finished fifth overall. Prodanas broke his career best with 71.08 meters and placed the highest amongst all other Hokies in the meet. Prodanas received first team All-American honors as well.
Day 2
Rachel Baxter dropped out of the competition after failing to make the opening mark in the women’s pole vault.
Lindsey Butler and Lauren Berman advanced past the preliminaries in their respective events.
Day 3
Chauncey Chambers placed 21st in the men’s triple jump after jumping 15.54 meters. Although he did not get the result he wanted, his efforts were still recognized as he received All-American honorable mentions.
After locking in his place in the men’s 1500-meter finals, graduate student Diego Alejandro Zarate showed everybody that he can hang with some of the best runners in the nation. In 2018, he finished 10th and missed out on first team All-American honors; however, this year he came back poised and ready. In one of the most competitive events in the whole meet, Zarate was able to walk away with a seventh-place finish after running 3:40.12. Zarate now finishes his Tech career with first team All-American honors.
Final Day
Hungarian graduate student Eszter Bajnok made her third appearance in the NCAA Championships. Bajnok was able to receive first team All-American honors in 2018, but was not able to repeat this in 2021. She put up a strong effort in a stacked women’s triple jump, but was only able to secure the 12th overall spot. Bajnok took home second team All-American honors.
Essence Henderson continued to make history for the Hokies when she came into the women’s discus throw seeded as number 31 and finished seventh overall. Prior to this meet, Henderson already owned the women’s discus throw record for Virginia Tech; however, on her very first throw of the competition, she broke that record. If that was not already impressive enough, on her third throw, within the same flight, she broke that record again with a throw of 57.72 meters. Her strong performance allowed her to receive first team All-American honors.
Butler and Berman clinched their spots in the finals of their respective events after strong showings from both individuals. In the women’s 800-meter dash, Butler made a large jump in the final 200 meters of the race; this large kick saw her shoot up from 10th place to sixth place. With her sixth-place finish, she grabbed first team All-American honors once again. Butler was able to get All-American honors in both the indoor and outdoor season in the same year. Berman finished 11th in the women’s 1500-meter run after running 4:16.37, amongst a robust group of runners. She finished off her Virginia Tech career with second team All-American honors.
With the collegiate season now over, there are a handful of Hokies bound to compete in the USATF Olympic Trials, which begin on Friday, June 18.