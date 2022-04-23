On Thursday evening, the Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team took on their senior night against storied rival, the University of Virginia, but lost in a tough one, falling 11-18. The Hokies came into the final home game of the season sitting at 9-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers entered the contest ranked 18th in the country, holding an 8-8 record overall while being 3-5 in ACC play. Virginia Tech was optimistic coming into this game after a big win over Coastal Carolina the week prior, but ultimately fell short of the desired outcome.
Both teams came out of the gate ready to play from the draw, but it was UVA who found the back of the net first, just two minutes into the contest, with a crafty shot from Morgan Schwab coming off a free position opportunity. The fighting spirit of Virginia Tech shone through when the Hokies scored twice to take their only lead of the game. UVA, being quite quick on offense, could not be held down for long, and went on to score three straight before Sarah Lubnow netted one for the Hokies, keeping the UVA advantage for that moment only at one to end the first quarter.
When the second quarter began, it looked like Virginia Tech may be ready to regain a lead, as the teams were evenly matched when it came to ground balls and defense with each squad, showing the hustle to any 50/50 ball on the field. However, UVA began to pull away a tad by working their offense and taking advantage of any weakness they saw in the Hokies’ defense. As a result, UVA led 9-6 at the half with a buzzer-beater goal from UVA player Mackenzie Hoeg.
As the game progressed into the third, the dominance by UVA started to show on both sides of the ball and in the goal. Whitney Liebler of the Hokies scored a quick goal, but the Cavaliers ramped up the scoring this quarter. The UVA dominance continued into the fourth quarter as well, when the Hokies had no answer on defense to the powerful attackers and offensive midfielders that make up the UVA team. While the Hokies scored the final two goals of the game, the deficit still sat at seven, with the final score being 11-18 in favor of UVA, sending the Hokies to be .500 on the season, making them now 9-9 overall.
Even with the loss, the Hokies matched up quite well with the Cavaliers on the stat sheet in most areas with one exception, that being draw controls. Since so many goals in this game from the UVA side were earned off the draw, the Hokies just weren’t able to make up the goals as the game went on. The draw controls overall sat at 21-11 in favor of UVA, with the Cavaliers dominating in this statistical category by almost 50% more. Draw controls have been a weakness for this Virginia Tech team and is something that they will certainly be focusing on in the last part of their season.
However, this is not the end for these seniors. The ACC women’s lacrosse tournament, beginning Wednesday, April 27, poses another opportunity for the Hokies to send out their seniors on a winning note. While seeding and game times are to be determined, the Hokies have a sure shot at getting their chance at redemption in South Bend, Indiana, where the tournament will be hosted through the semifinals. The women's lacrosse team will look to make like the men's basketball team and turn around their season with a deep tournament run and aim for an ACC championship.
