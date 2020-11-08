The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team closed out its regular season with a 1-0 win over the UVA Cavaliers.
Both teams struggled offensively in the beginning of the first half; there was only one shot on goal from the Cavaliers in the third minute.
Virginia Tech found its rhythm quickly with shots from senior Jacob Labovitz in the 25th minute, and junior Sivert Haugli in the 31st minute.
The Hokies netted the game winner in the 32nd minute when sophomore Daniel Pereira fired a shot toward the near post from 8 yards outside of the box, earning his first goal of the season.
Tech’s defense held strong in the second half and senior goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld put up two saves for the shutout.
This is the Hokies’ first win against Virginia for head coach Mike Brizendine and just their third win overall against the Cavaliers.
This is Virginia Tech’s third consecutive ACC win this season, marking the first time it has won three consecutive ACC matches since it first joined the league in 2004. The Hokies will now take on Clemson in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Durham, North Carolina.