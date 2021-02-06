After losing a tough one to No. 2 N.C. State (11 – 0, 6 – 0 ACC) just this past Sunday, the Virginia Tech Hokies (7 – 7, 2 – 7 ACC) took on the Wolfpack once again in an attempt to redeem themselves after their collapse last weekend. Due in part to the absence of NC State’s star center Elissa Cunane, Virginia Tech managed to pull off a miraculous upset in overtime, winning 83 – 71. They outscored the Wolfpack 26 – 14 points in the overtime period.
The story of the first half for both teams was subpar shooting performances, with the Hokies shooting only 33.3% and N.C. State only 42.3% from the field. Virginia Tech struggled to crash the boards as the team only grabbed 10 total rebounds, while the Wolfpack had 22. Sophomore center Elizabeth Kitley (11.8 rebounds per game) only had two in the first two quarters.
However, the Hokies stepped it up in the second half as they outscored N.C. State 18 – 15 in the third.
They had an up and down fourth quarter as the team had a frightening scoring drought for four of the last six minutes of regulation, but the duo of Aisha Sheppard and Kitley helped put the team in position to finish the quarter strong and stay in the game. Virginia Tech ended up outscoring the Wolfpack 13 – 12 in the fourth.
Sheppard, a senior, took over in overtime, scoring 15 points in the period. Kitley also showed out as she ended the game with a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guards Azana Baines and Cayla King also contributed in the upset win, scoring 16 points and 10 respectively.
This win pushes the needle in the right direction for the Hokies as they came into the game on a three-game losing streak, in which all three of their losses were close. The team handed N.C. State their first loss of the season and ended their seven-game losing streak against the program, winning for the first time since 2015. This is also Virginia Tech’s second win against the Wolfpack ever.
After this astonishing win, the Hokies move up to 8 – 7 (3 – 7) on the season. The team will continue their homestand as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (8 – 5, 3 – 5) in another ACC Matchup. This will be the second time the two teams play this season; the Hokies won the first game 66 – 54. This upcoming game will be played Sunday at 4:00 pm EST.