Jacob Labovitz sealed the Virginia Tech win with a strike in the 52nd minute, as the Hokies shut out the Fighting Irish 1-0 on Monday afternoon.
The senior forward received the ACC Offensive Player of the Week award after scoring two goals in a 2-1 road victory against Louisville last Friday.
Virginia Tech’s defense was in control throughout the game, as Notre Dame recorded its only shot on goal in the 14th minute.
Offensively, the Hokies were getting quality shot attempts on Notre Dame goalie Keagan McLaughlin, who recorded a game-high three saves.
Virginia Tech outshot Notre Dame 10-6, but give credit to Virginia Tech’s physical style of play; four Virginia Tech players received yellow cards. Virginia Tech also led Notre Dame 16-7 on fouls in the matchup.
On the game winning goal, a crossing pass from midfielder Kyle McDowell set up Labovitz nicely on the play, giving the Hokies a small cushion early in the second half. Virginia Tech came close to scoring for a second time in the 79th minute, but Kristo Strickler was denied by McLaughlin to keep it a one-score match.
Virginia Tech (2-1-2, 2-1-2 ACC) will take on rival Virginia (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) on Nov. 6, as it is now in second place in the North Region after the win. Virginia Tech played Virginia in October with the match ending in a 1-1 tie.