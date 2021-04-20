Virginia Tech took the series against Georgia Tech 3 – 1, concluding with a no-hitter on Sunday.
The Hokies started the four-game series in the hole after falling 6 – 4 to the Yellow Jackets on Friday. Virginia Tech was down 6 – 2 heading into the sixth inning and added two more runs in the bottom, but ultimately were unable to complete the comeback.
In the doubleheader on Saturday, the Hokies rallied from their loss and came away with the win for both matches. In the first game, Virginia Tech held the Yellow Jackets to 4 – 0 heading into the final inning. Georgia Tech tried for a late berth in the top of the seventh, but came up one run short of tying the game to give Virginia Tech the 4 – 3 win.
The Hokies were done with close games and dominated the remainder of the matches, starting with the second of the doubleheader. Tech opened scoring in the bottom of the second and didn’t let up the rest of the game, securing their doubleheader sweep with a 10 – 4 victory. Second baseman Addy Greene and left fielder Kelsey Brown helped propel the Hokies to the sweep, contributing a combined total of nine hits, six RBIs and five runs for the day.
On Sunday Tech finished the series with a no-hitter win of 12 – 0 over the Yellow Jackets. Keely Rochard led the Hokies on the mound while they opened with a run in the bottom of the first. Tech exploded in the bottom of the third, scoring eight runs to lead them to their eventual shutout. This marks Rochard’s first no-hitter of the season and the sixth of her career.
Tech will face Notre Dame for its next series starting on April 23.