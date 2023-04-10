After a rainy Friday and Saturday, the Virginia Tech baseball team (18–11, 5–9 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (20–11, 7–7 ACC) played in a doubleheader on Sunday. Both teams won a game apiece. Duke won the first game, 3–1, while the Hokies took the second game, 5–2.
It was pitching that shined in both games on Sunday. In game one, Duke held Tech to only two hits the whole game. Starting pitcher Alex Gow threw five hitless innings before the Hokies finally broke up the no-hitter in the sixth inning by one of Duke’s relievers.
The Hokies only gave up three runs to the Blue Devils in game one on Sunday, which proved to be decisive. In every previous game that the Hokies gave up three runs or less this season, they had won. All three of Duke’s runs came in the second inning.
Dominant pitching continued into the second game of the day, with Drue Hackenberg, the Hokies’ starter, pitching eight innings and striking out 11. He only gave up one run in his time on the mound as well as only allowing two hits and two walks.
Hackenberg, a sophomore for the Hokies, was backed up by fellow sophomore Carson DeMartini on offense. DeMartini led the offense going two for four from the plate with a home run and two RBI.
Tech took a 5–0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning when Luke Storm for the Devils broke up the shutout. Storm ended with both of the Blue Devils’ RBI in the second game.
The Hokies will be back in action on April 11, when they will host the Liberty Flames at English Field at 7 p.m.
