Just weeks removed from the NCAA Indoor Championship, the Virginia Tech track and field team is back on the road as they started their 2021 outdoor season the weekend of March 25-27. Most of the team was split up amongst the Weems Baskin Invitational and Raleigh Relays meets, while two others traveled to the Texas Relays for pole vault.
Day One
Distance and field started off the season with Diego Zarate making his official return to Virginia Tech with an impressive finish in the 5000m run. Zarate ran 13:57.87, which is now the fifth fastest time in Virginia Tech outdoor history. He was followed by Sean Stuck who placed 41stsr and David Kennedy who placed 76th overall. Just like Zarate, Sara Freix and Kyra Lopez made their returns to the team. The two women competed in the 10000m run with Freix placing sixth with a time of 34:14.86 and Lopez placing 16th with a time of 34:56.47.
On the field, Enid Duut placed 11th in the women's shot put with the throw of 13.35m.
Day Two
Another distance runner made her return to the track after not competing for over a year, Sarah Edwards. In her return she made history writing her name into the Virginia Tech history book with running 16:02.37 in 5000m run. With this time she placed 13th overall in the competitive race; she also dropped over 30 seconds from her original personal best. Edwards now holds the third-fastest women’s 5k in the team’s outdoor history.
Enid Duut competed in the women’s discus throw and held her own as she placed fifth place. She threw 49.34m which places her top 10 in the ACC.
Day Three
In the last day of the Weems Baskins Invitational the sprinters came to shine. The day started with the men’s 4x100m relay team taking second place overall with a time of 40.07, which is tied for the fifth-fastest time in Virginia Tech history. Patrick Forrest later ran in the 400m dash and placed fourth. Forrest ran a 46.87 and edged his name into the record book with that time being the third-fastest in program history. On the flipside, Caitlan Tate placed sixth in the women’s 400m dash with a time of 54.63. The 4x400m relay A Team of Jacory Patterson, Cameron Rose, Tyreke Sapp and Forrest placed third in the finals. The team ran 3:11.05, which is now the eighth-fastest time in Virginia Tech history.
Freshman Cameron Rose was a Swiss Army knife in his outdoor debut. In the three races he ran in the meet — the 4x400m relay, 4x100m relay and the 200m dash — he placed in the top five. In the 200m dash he placed fourth overall with a time of 20.87; he is now tied for the fifth-fastest time in program history for the men’s 200m dash.
In the field, Chauncey Chambers has not lost a step from the indoor season as he won the men’s triple jump with the jump of 15.76m, reaching fourth in program history with that jump. Aidan Clark placed third in the men’s high jump invite as he jumped 2.02m.
In the last day of the Raleigh Relays the throwers ended the team’s weekend on a high note as Sara Killinen threw 63.89m in the hammer throw and placed second overall. Emma Thor followed behind her as she threw 61.78m and placed third. In the men’s hammer throw Alexios Prodanas finished threw 63.60m and placed fifth. With that throw he moved to ninth in Virginia Tech history. This was Prodanas’ first time competing in an outdoor meet for the Hokies.
After a strong start to the outdoor season, the team travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the Florida Relays. The meet will take place April 1-3.