The Virginia Tech Hokies (13 – 7, 8 – 7 ACC) extended their win streak to six games as they defeated the Clemson Tigers (10 – 11, 5 – 11 ACC), 70 – 64 on Feb. 25.
The Virginia Tech Hokies played well in the first half as they shot at an impressive percentage in the first quarter; they hit nine of their 16 shots and made three of their seven three-point shots. The team did see their shooting percentage drop in the second quarter as they shot at a 35.7% clip. The Hokies closed out the first half with a ten-point lead, 35 – 25.
The Hokies struggled keeping control of the ball, turning over the ball ten times in the first, while the Tigers only had eight turnovers. Luckily, the Hokies smothered the Tigers early on as Clemson shot at a dreadful 28% and were not able to capitalize on the turnovers.
Virginia Tech started off the second half clicking on all cylinders; the Hokies increased their lead to the biggest of the game, 17, as senior Aisha Sheppard sank a three-point attempt assisted by sophomore Cayla King to put them up 46 -29. The momentum shifted after Clemson guard Gabby Elliott returned the favor with a three of her own. The Tigers went on a 13 – 2 run to finish the third quarter.
The Tigers’ run and the Hokies’ drought continued into the start of the fourth quarter as Clemson cut the lead to one, 48 – 47, with 8:45 left in the game. Center Elizabeth Kitley ended the run with a jumpshot to put the Hokies back up 50 – 47. King hit two back-to-back clutch threes to relieve the Hokies late in the game and Sheppard hit another three to secure the team’s position in the game. The team held their own the rest of the way and finished out the game for the victory.
The fiery duo of Kitley and Sheppard continue to prove to be a winning formula as the two combined for 51 of their 70 points, Kitley with 24 and Sheppard 27. Kitley had a double-double with 13 rebounds to go along with her 24 points.
They will finish out their regular season at home against the North Carolina Tar Heels (12 – 9, 7 – 9 ACC) on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. The Hokies have won their last four games against the Tar Heels.