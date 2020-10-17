Virginia Tech men’s soccer team (0-1-1) came to a draw against UVA (1-0-1) on Wednesday after 2 overtimes.
The lone goal for the Hokies was scored by junior Kahlil Dover at 75:34. This was Dover’s first collegiate goal.
“This is my third year at Virginia Tech . . . and I’ve gotten assists in the past, but this is my first time getting a goal in season; it felt great,” Dover said.
UVA player Joan Gilbert answered a minute later on a free kick for ultimately the last goal of the match.
Matt Zambetti, the Hokies’ goalie, was called upon when Virginia Tech fouled in the 61st minute. UVA player Irakoze Donasiyano had the free kick but was stopped by an incredible diving save from Zambetti.
After two scoreless overtimes, the evenly matched teams ended the game with a draw. Tech led 23-12 in shots against the Cavaliers.
“I think we need to be more clinical in finishing our chances; we had a lot of chances in the beginning against UVA,” Dover said. “We need to clean it up with the passes, but I think we really gave a good show tonight and I think we can get a result in the future.”
The Hokies remain at home for their next match on Oct. 18 against Notre Dame. Tech looks to secure its first win of the season against the Fighting Irish.