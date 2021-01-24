Hokies set the bar high for the ACC with record numbers in track and field this weekend at the Hokie Invitational.
Virginia Tech’s 500m record was broken by Patrick Forrest on Friday with an impressive time of 1:02.79. The previous record was set in 2004 and Forrest is now recognized as the fastest 500m runner Virginia Tech has ever seen.
Freshman Sara Killinen had the fifth best weight throw of all time of 63’ 9.75 in her first meet to continue the momentum of the second meet of the season. The rest of the Hokies performed phenomenally on the first day as well. Lindsey Butler won the 600m with a time of 1:30.94 and Matt Mitchell took home the win in the 60m hurdles with 8.14 seconds. Rachel Baxter surpassed all collegiate pole vaulters by achieving the best marks this season with 14’ 3.25”.
On Saturday several Hokies set personal records. Tyson Jones had a 62’ 10” throw for the best numbers in the ACC thus far this season. KJ Moore broke his personal best with 24’ 5.5” in the long jump.
Cole Beck won the 200m with a time of 21.48 and Jacob Rice out performed all college pole vaulters with a clearing of 16’ 4.75”. The weekend finished with a win in the 4x400m relay courtesy of Tyreke Sapp, Miles Green, Jacory Patterson and Forrest with a time of 3:08.96.
The pole vaulters will compete at Clemson next weekend and the entire team will resume action from Feb. 5-6 at the JDL Elite Meet in Blacksburg.