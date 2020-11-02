This upcoming season is promising for the Hokies as they look to capitalize on the momentum created last year. Virginia Tech proved to be a dominating force on the court as they were poised to compete in the NCAA Tournament before the abrupt end of last season. This would have been the first time the team competed in the tournament since 2006.
This will be the Hokies’ fifth year with head coach Kenny Brooks; under his leadership the team's overall record is 86-46 (.637). Tech has had four consecutive seasons with over 20 wins since his arrival to the school.
Last year the Hokies scored a total of 2,129 points with an average of 71 points per game. They had a shooting margin of 8.9. Their record was 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the ACC.
The scoring leader for the team last season was guard Aisha Sheppard with 443 points. The senior was First Team All-ACC for 2020 and set the program record with 84 3-pointers in one season for 2019-20. Sheppard will definitely continue to be a dominant player for the Hokies.
Next for most points on the team was Elizabeth Kitley. The sophomore center totaled 375 points for the season. Kitley was the 2020 ACC freshman of the year and three-time ACC freshman of the week. Kitley is very early in her career and will continue to improve her already elevated game. This year she is again going to be a key player for the Hokies.
The third leader for points last season, Dara Mabrey, transferred to Notre Dame during the off-season, but there are plenty of other strong players on the Hokies offense that have the ability to fill her shoes.
Along with their veteran players, the Hokies have promising freshmen, including 5-foot-5 guard Georgia Amoore who won a gold medal at the U-16 Asian Cup. The Hokies have a chance with their strong offensive line to make it to the NCAA Tournament this season.
The 2020-21 schedule for the women’s team has not been announced yet.