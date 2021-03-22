Virginia Tech, which was seeded No. 7, will move on in March Madness after taking down No. 10 Marquette 70 – 63.
The Hokies were led to the victory by Elizabeth Kitley who led in scoring with 23 points and helped rally Tech after the Golden Eagles attempted a comeback. Kitley was 11 for 19 on shooting and her 11 field goals set a program record in the NCAA Tournament for the Hokies. Playing 40 minutes on the court for Tech, Kitley became the fourth Hokie to reach this amount of playing time in the tournament.
Aisha Sheppard’s layup with a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter put Tech up 15 points over Marquette. This nice cushion for the Hokies was answered with a dominating 90 seconds from the Golden Eagles in which they downed four 3-pointers to narrow the lead to just three points.
Tech finished strong with two free throws a piece from Azana Baines and Cayla King to find the win. This will be the Hokies’ eighth appearance in the second round in the school's history.
Baines and Georgia Amoore were instrumental in the exciting matchup alongside Kitley, adding 15 and 13 points respectively.
Tech will compete again on March 23 against Baylor for the second round of play in the women's NCAA Tournament.