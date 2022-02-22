On Friday, Feb. 18, the women’s tennis team lost to Old Dominion University 2–5 and then swept Norfolk State 7–0 with a few matches going unfinished. On Sunday, Feb. 20, the team faced Furman and lost 3–6.
The majority of doubles matches against the 17 ranked ODU were won. The Hokies’ downfall for the day was in singles due to no matches won, with two of them going unfinished.
Norfolk State was a different scenario where the victory was so prominent that all matches were straight sets but one.
Against Furman, the Hokies dropped all three doubles matches and won three singles matches. Rita Pinto and Erika Cheng notably won their matches in straight sets.
The women’s team faces Radford on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at home.
