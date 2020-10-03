Khalil Herbert accounted for 358 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns Saturday night, helping Virginia Tech to a 38-31 victory against Duke, good for its second win of the season.
Presumed preseason starting quarterback Hendon Hooker didn’t play for a second straight week for unknown reasons. Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister got the start but struggled in the passing game, completing only 38% of his passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He helped the team in the run game, though, rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Duke came in with an 0-3 record, struggling to find its stride this season, and it will go into next week’s matchup against Syracuse still winless on the year.
“Shoutout to the boys up front,” Herbert said after the game. “All game long we just kept pushing, kept chopping at it.”
Herbert, a transfer from Kansas, generated big play after big play throughout the game. He had kick returns of 83 and 42 yards on the day. He also had runs for 42, 23 and 60 yards, boosting the Hokie offense. All in all, Herbert generated 208 yards on the ground and 150 yards in the return game, leading the way for Virginia Tech. He is on pace for a great season thus far, with 312 rushing yards and three touchdowns through his first two games in a Hokie uniform.
Former walk-on Tyler Matheny picked off Blue Devil quarterback Chase Brice in the first half, a nice moment for the young player.
Brice, a transfer from Clemson, went 22/39 for 271 yards, a touchdown and an interception Saturday.
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente seemed proud of his team after the game.
"Our kids continue to believe in the cause, control what they can control," he said after the win.
The Hokies have proven through two weeks that they have a dangerous rushing attack, averaging 319 yards per game thus far on the season. However, their passing game will need to be better against tough ACC competition, as Burmeister was underwhelming in that aspect. The Virginia Tech defensive line played well, getting pressure and playing with discipline in the run game. However, the secondary showed its flaws with Caleb Farley opting out earlier this year and Jermaine Waller and Divine Deablo unavailable. Duke had 271 passing yards on the day, which is not ideal if the Hokies plan on continuing their early success this season.
Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0 ACC) is not likely to be ranked in the AP poll next week after only beating the 0-4 Blue Devils by 7.
An impressive outing by the Hokies next week could vault them a few spots in the next AP poll. If they can beat No. 12 North Carolina (2-0, 2-0) next week, they should find themselves in the top 25.
If quarterback Hendon Hooker is ready to go next week, Virginia Tech should have a chance against the surging Tar Heels. However, if it gets a similar performance from Burmeister, it will be hard to beat a tough North Carolina team. Coach Fuente isn’t likely to waste much time dwelling on the Duke game as the Hokies have a very strong opponent coming up.