It hasn’t really sunk in for senior Elizabeth Kitley, who, with her third basket of the day and 695th of her career, broke the Virginia Tech women’s basketball career field goal record during the Hokies’ 74–57 win against Wake Forest on Sunday.
To Kitley, who scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in her record-breaking game, it won’t sink in until she leaves Blacksburg and reflects on her legacy.
“It’s really cool,” Kitley said. “I had honestly no idea (about the record) until I saw it flashing (on the Cassell Coliseum video board) last game that I needed, however many baskets (to break the record). It’s obviously really cool.”
After briefly falling behind at the start of the game, the No. 12 Hokies (16–3, 6–3 ACC) took the lead halfway through the first quarter and never looked back. They pulled even further ahead during the second quarter, powered by Georgia Amoore’s three shots from behind the arc.
Instead of surrendering a blowout, the Demon Deacons (11–9, 2–7 ACC) outscored the Hokies 30–18 in the third quarter, cutting Tech’s lead to three points. Deacon junior Jewel Spear scored 17 points in the third quarter. Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks was charged with a technical foul with 5:20 remaining in the quarter.
Despite the third quarter setback, Tech went on two different six-point runs in the last quarter to win their third consecutive ACC matchup by 17 points.
Aside from Kitley, junior Georgia Amoore scored 17 points, recorded a team-high six rebounds, and shot 50 percent from behind the three-point line. Amoore also broke the Virginia Tech record for assists in ACC play.
Spear scored 27 points, 17 of which came in the third quarter, and was the main reason Tech struggled in the third quarter, causing a change in defense.
“We started hedging more, switching more, and then once we could really lock them out down on (defense), that translated to our offense,” Amoore said.
Kitley has 999 career rebounds, and with her next rebound would be the second person in the program’s history to grab 1,000. On top of that, she needs 13.6 points per game to break Aisha Sheppard’s Virginia Tech all-time scoring record with 1,883 points. As Kitley approaches milestones that no Hokie had achieved in the 47-year history of the program, Brooks acknowledges how valuable she is to the program and school.
“We, as Hokie nation, we can’t take her greatness for granted,” Brooks said. “When you start to hear the things that she’s about to accomplish here in the next, I don’t know, five to seven games, you’ve got to really step back and say ‘wow.’”
The rest of the Hokies’ ACC schedule only becomes more challenging as the season continues to progress. The Hokies play on the road against No. 13 Duke, who is currently in first place in the ACC, on Thursday night at 8 p.m.
“There’s a lot at stake … it’ll be a great opportunity for us to close the gap a little bit,” Brooks said.
