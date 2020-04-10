Women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks will be without one of his most trusted assistants on the bench next season. Jennifer Brown was named the head coach at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday in a press release from the university.
"I feel beyond blessed to join the Royals family as the new women's basketball head coach," Brown said. “Queens University is a special place with great people. I cannot wait to work with our past, current and future Royals as we all strive to take the women's basketball program to new heights."
The Royals struggled this past season with a 5-23 overall record and a 4-18 record in the South Atlantic Conference. The Division II school will only have one departing senior though, so Brown will be joining an experienced group.
Brown is entering her 11th season as a coach with eight of those being with coach Brooks. She joined Tech’s staff in 2016 after spending six seasons on the bench at James Madison.
In her time at Tech, the Hokies have compiled four consecutive 20-win seasons, with this past season ending with a 21-9 record before the NCAA Tournament was canceled.
Brown’s history with coach Brooks dates all the way back to her playing career, where he recruited her to play for JMU in 2005. She played for the Dukes from 2006-2008, and in her two seasons there, the team took trips to both the NCAA Tournament and the WNIT.
Brown was one of coach Brooks’ most trusted assistants on the team, and her role was expanded to other areas of the team such as recruiting, scouting, academic coordination and post development.