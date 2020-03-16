Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2 ACC) faced the Georgia Tech baseball team (10-5, 2-1 ACC) in its ACC opener in Atlanta, Georgia. The three-game series ended in a final of 2-1 with the Yellow Jackets winning the first two games of the weekend.
At the first game on March 6, the Hokies’ seven-game win streak was brought to an end with Georgia Tech scoring four runs and Virginia Tech only securing three. Georgia Tech rallied in the bottom of the 9th, earning three runs to defeat Virginia Tech.
On March 7, the teams played a nail-biting game with the lead changing sides five times throughout the event. The final score was 7-5 in favor of the Yellow Jackets, giving the series win to Georgia Tech.
The Hokies, not willing to leave Atlanta undefeated, triumphed over Georgia Tech during their final meeting on March 8. Virginia Tech found victory with a final of 7-6 thanks to the winning run by Brennan Reback. Ian Seymour’s pitching was huge in the win with 14 strikeouts, the most by a Hokie in an ACC regular season game. With this record-setting game, Seymour became the only pitcher for Virginia Tech to ever strike out at least 10 batters in a regular season ACC game three times.
Freshman Fritz Genther is now seven-for-seven in stolen base attempts following his performance in the game Sunday.