There’s just something about Hunter Cattoor and the Blue Devils that leads to good things for the Hokies.
Last season’s ACC Championship game comes to mind, a game where Cattoor scored 31 points on 7—9 shooting from three-point range, leading his team to their first ACC title in program history.
This game was more of the same from Cattoor, finally looking like himself after coming back from injury a couple of games ago, as he hit five threes and stole an inbound pass in the closing seconds to secure Virginia Tech’s (12—8, 2—7 ACC) 78-75 win over Duke (14—6, 5—4 ACC) in front of a raucous crowd in Cassell Coliseum.
“I was just playing the game, playing the right way,” Cattoor said. “My guys were setting screens for me, getting me open, I was taking the shots and I made them.”
It’s the first win the Hokies have gotten in well over a month and head coach Mike Young couldn’t haven’t sounded more relieved after the game.
“They earned it, they played well enough to win,” Young said. “Nice to (have the) fruits of your labor be recognized and rewarded.”
After a long stretch of games where the Hokies couldn’t seem to find their footing from long-range, they finally seemed to get into a groove as they shot 52.6% percent from beyond the arc for the game, including 70% percent in the first half. Right behind Cattoor with a great three-point performance was Sean Pedulla, who hit three of his five three-point attempts of the evening.
While Cattoor’s performance benefited from the added taste of familiarity, the true star of the Hokies’ offense was Grant Basile, who led the team with 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
“Basile was terrific, maybe his best (game),” Young said. “He belonged on that floor and asserted himself.”
With all of these big performances coming from the Hokies’ star player, one might forget that the game-winning shot in the final minute came on a short pull-up jumper from an unlikely source, freshman guard MJ Collins. As a player who prides himself on doing the little things, Collins claimed he wasn’t too stressed about shooting the biggest shot with the game on the line.
“I was calm, been in moments like this before so the spotlight wasn’t too big,” Collins said. “I trusted in my work, the work (that) me, my dad and the coaches have put in over the years, so it was just another shot.”
Collins’ play came up big in other areas as well. For instance, it was Collins’ big offensive rebound midway through the second half that allowed Basile to get the Hokies the lead back with a floater in the closing seconds of the shot clock.
Coach Young had plenty of words of praise for his first-year guard halfway through his first campaign with the team.
“He’s graduated to an elevated class status, he’s not playing like a freshman,” Young said regarding Collins. “He’s got it.”
While the win for the Hokies was sweet, the Blue Devils didn’t make it easy for them. Blue Devils freshman forward Kyle Filipowski had a big night with 29 points and 10 rebounds while helping the Blue Devils go on several scoring runs in the second half, none of which gave them a lead they could hold.
Having finally broken out of their losing way, the next challenge for the Hokies is developing some momentum, starting by hosting Syracuse, a team that beat them the last time they played in New York. Luckily for the Hokies, that’s a challenge Coach Young is eager to take on.
“(We) played a good ballgame against a good Duke team, now let’s have a good week of practice, let’s win tomorrow,” Young said. “And begin our preparation for the ‘Cuse.”
