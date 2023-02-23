The Virginia Tech men’s golf team couldn’t keep up with the level of play at this year's Watersound Invitational, leading them to finish 10th out of 11 schools.
Coming off an admirable display at the Battle at Briar's Creek, expectations for this week's tournament were considerably high.
However, the Hokies came out flat from the start, finishing tenth and shooting a 304 (+16) on Sunday, the first day of the tournament.
While their scores over the next two days improved, their standing did not, as 10th place would end up being their highest placing throughout the tournament.
Drew Brockwell was the Hokies’ best player this weekend; he tied for 31st in the individual rankings with a cumulative score of 217 (+1). Kobe Valociek was the next closest to him, putting up a score of 222 (+6).
Brockwell’s performance really showed in the toughest part of the game of golf. He was impressive from par-5s, shooting (-4) on the longest holes of the course. While these holes can be the toughest for many, Brockwell made it look straightforward.
Cameron Moore shot a 226 (+10), placing him within the top 50 players. David Stanford shot 229 (+13), which was just enough to help him finish tied for 50th.
Mehrbaan Singh finished at 234 (+18) and Daniel Azallion shot a 232 (+16) in a performance as an individual.
This year's winners were Vanderbilt, as they shot an 826 (-38) as a team. The Commodores were able to barely slip away from Georgia Tech, who were just one stroke off.
The Hokies will have to try to push this performance to the back of their minds as they next play in the Palmetto Intercollegiate on March 6.
