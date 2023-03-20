The Virginia Tech men’s tennis team (7–9, 1–5 ACC) lost their fourth consecutive match on Sunday, falling 6–1 to No. 9 North Carolina (12–5, 4–1 ACC) in Blacksburg.
Despite claiming the doubles point two days ago in a narrow 4–3 loss against Duke, the Hokies were unable to repeat this feat against North Carolina. Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza and Alberto Orso dropped their set 6–3, and the No. 13 duo of Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback lost to the Tar Heels’ No. 32 duo, 7–6.
The Hokies were unable to get a strong start in singles, quickly dropping two points on courts three and six. Both players lost in straight sets, as Scott Sculley fell 6–2, 6–3, while Alex Ix lost 6–4, 6–2. Shortly after, the Tar Heels claimed the decisive fourth point, when Hokie Chrysostom fell to No. 93 Karl Poling, 77–62, 6–4.
Fishback and Ariza also fell victim to ranked opponents, losing to the No. 45, 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, and No. 22 players, 77–65, 77–64, 110–08, respectively.
Frank Thompson saved the match from becoming a sweep, winning 6–4, 7–5 on court two and giving the Hokies their only point on the day.
Next, the Hokies will make a trip to Charlottesville to face Virginia (13–4, 5–0 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash. The match will take place Wednesday, March 22, where the Hokies will look to break their losing streak.
